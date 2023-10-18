India vs Bangladesh: Date, Time, Venue, Team News, Live Streaming And More About 16th World Cup 2023 Match

Team India will face Bangladesh in their fourth match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. In their previous game, the Rohit Sharma-led team defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a one-sided affair in Ahmedabad.

The Indian team is currently sitting on top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with three wins in three matches and a Net Run Rate higher than second-placed New Zealand.

During any tournament, the Indian team's net session is an optional one in between the games due to a hectic travel schedule but keeping the foot firmly on the pedal, Rohit Sharma's men haven't let the intensity down one bit during the ongoing World Cup.

In fact, if one looks at the pattern of Indian team's training schedule, the team practised full steam on match day minus two - that is 48 hours prior to game day.

On Tuesday, even skipper Rohit Sharma rolled his arm over for some time but quickly retreated after getting smashed all over by Hardik Pandya.

India’s top order batters Rohit, Shubman Gill and Kohli were the first to hit the nets with the team's fast bowling attack in operation which also included all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Bangladesh, on the other side, are placed seventh on the points table with a solo win in three matches.

Last week, Bangladesh assistant coach Nic Pothas rated India as the best team in the world and called it a great opportunity for his side to test its skills against the hosts in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

"Where do I start? They are the best team in the world, and they are in their own conditions. From our point of view, it's exciting to be able to test our skills against the best," Pothas said during a media interaction on Friday after failure against the Kiwis.

Describing how Bangladesh can regroup before the vital India clash, he noted, "We have a good rest, because the games here at the World Cup come thick and fast with high pressure, and these games take a lot out of you."

"The danger is you might think more practice helps, but it does not. We will be giving the players a good amount of mental and physical rest while preparing to play against India," he said.

Bangladesh also had an extended full-fledged session on Tuesday as they trained for a little more than three hours in the afternoon heat with captain Shakib Al Hasan in attendance. Shakib had suffered a quad injury to his left leg last Friday in Chennai during their clash against New Zealand.

Shakib’s availability for the match against India hinges on how the all-rounder goes in training over the two days, since on Tuesday, he batted for a while in the nets and even hit a few sixes to check how his left leg was responding to the workload.