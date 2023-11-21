India vs Australia T20I Series: List Of Big Names From Both Teams That Will Miss Upcoming Series
The India vs Australia T20I series will begin on Thursday, November 23 in Vizag and conclude on Sunday, December 3 in Hyderabad.
Team India will face Australia in a five-match T20I series starting November 23. After a draining campaign in the recent ODI World Cup, India expectedly did not pick many senior players in the 15-member squad.
Australia's David Warner on Tuesday withdrew his name from the upcoming series. The left-hander's withdrawal means just seven of Australia's World Cup-winning ODI squad with remain in India for the series.
Here are the big names from both the teams that will miss the T20I series.
List Of Indian Players That Will Miss T20I Series vs Australia
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
KL Rahul
Ravindra Jadeja
R Ashwin
Shardul Thakur
Jasprit Bumrah
Kuldeep Yadav
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammad Shami
Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team in the series. The selectors felt that these three players (Surya, Prasidh Krishna and Ishan Kishan) have not played enough cricket to warrant workload management at this moment.
Middle-order battter Shreyas Iyer will join the team for the last two matches at Raipur and Bengaluru and he will take over the vice-captain’s role from Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Axar Patel has also found a place in the squad after he missed the quadrennial big bash with a left quadriceps injury.
However, the left-arm spinner returned to competitive cricket last month for Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he played two matches against Punjab and Railways.
India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
List Of Australian Players That Will Miss T20I Series vs India
Sean Abbott
Travis Head
Josh Inglis
Glenn Maxwell
Steve Smith
Marcus Stoinis
Adam Zampa
Allrounder Aaron Hardie replaced Warner in the Australia's T20 squad for the series against India. "Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign," Cricket Australia said in a statement, according to cricket.com.au.
Warner was Australia's leading run-scorer with 535 at 48.63 during their successful World Cup 2023 campaign.
Australia squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
The India vs Australia T20I series will begin on Thursday, November 23 in Vizag and conclude on Sunday, December 3 in Hyderabad. All the matches will start at 7 pm IST.
Vizag, Trivandrum, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad are the five venues for the series.
(With PTI inputs)