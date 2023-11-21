India vs Australia T20I Series: List Of Big Names From Both Teams That Will Miss Upcoming Series

Team India will face Australia in a five-match T20I series starting November 23. After a draining campaign in the recent ODI World Cup, India expectedly did not pick many senior players in the 15-member squad.

Australia's David Warner on Tuesday withdrew his name from the upcoming series. The left-hander's withdrawal means just seven of Australia's World Cup-winning ODI squad with remain in India for the series.

Here are the big names from both the teams that will miss the T20I series.