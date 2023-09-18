India vs Australia ODI Series: Date, Time, Venues, Full Schedule, Live Streaming And Squad Details

Team India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting later this week.

The upcoming series will be ideal for both the teams as they can make the final assessment of their respective squads ahead of the ODI World Cup starting October 5.

The series will be a litmus test for Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav albeit for different reasons. The fitness of Shreyas will be watched closely, while Suryakumar will have to produce an impact innings to vindicate his inclusion in the World Cup squad.

However, Shreyas' progress will be more pressing from the management perspective.

India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday said that Shreyas Iyer is '99 percent' match-fit. Iyer had suffered back spasm ahead of India's Super 4 game against Pakistan, and since then he did not take part in the Asia Cup.

According to PTI, Iyer had batted in the nets and also engaged in some fielding drills over the last couple of days.

Rohit said Shreyas did not tick off certain parameters set for him, hence he was not included in the playing 11 for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Suryakumar offers a different case. The team management has placed a lot of faith in him to replicate his T20I explosiveness in ODIs. However, Suryakumar has not been able to live up to the expectations so far in the one-dayers.

Rohit Sharma also said that left-arm spinner Axar Patel is likely to miss the first two ODIs against Australia.

Axar had suffered a left quadriceps strain during the inconsequential Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday and was ruled out of the Asia Cup. Washington Sundar was drafted in as Axar’s replacement in India’s Asia Cup squad.

Sundar was part of the playing XI in the Asia Cup 2023 final when the Indian team bundled out Sri Lanka for 50 runs in the first innings and later chased down the target by 10 wickets to win India's 8th tournament title.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the first two ODIs against Australia. Off-spinner R Ashwin and Washington Sundar have been included in the ODI squad for the three matches.