India vs Australia ODI Series: Date, Time, Venues, Full Schedule, Live Streaming And Squad Details
IND vs AUS: Here's all you need to know about Team India's final ODI series ahead of ODI World Cup 2023.
Team India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series starting later this week.
The upcoming series will be ideal for both the teams as they can make the final assessment of their respective squads ahead of the ODI World Cup starting October 5.
The series will be a litmus test for Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav albeit for different reasons. The fitness of Shreyas will be watched closely, while Suryakumar will have to produce an impact innings to vindicate his inclusion in the World Cup squad.
However, Shreyas' progress will be more pressing from the management perspective.
India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday said that Shreyas Iyer is '99 percent' match-fit. Iyer had suffered back spasm ahead of India's Super 4 game against Pakistan, and since then he did not take part in the Asia Cup.
According to PTI, Iyer had batted in the nets and also engaged in some fielding drills over the last couple of days.
Rohit said Shreyas did not tick off certain parameters set for him, hence he was not included in the playing 11 for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.
Suryakumar offers a different case. The team management has placed a lot of faith in him to replicate his T20I explosiveness in ODIs. However, Suryakumar has not been able to live up to the expectations so far in the one-dayers.
Rohit Sharma also said that left-arm spinner Axar Patel is likely to miss the first two ODIs against Australia.
Axar had suffered a left quadriceps strain during the inconsequential Super 4 match against Bangladesh on Friday and was ruled out of the Asia Cup. Washington Sundar was drafted in as Axar’s replacement in India’s Asia Cup squad.
Sundar was part of the playing XI in the Asia Cup 2023 final when the Indian team bundled out Sri Lanka for 50 runs in the first innings and later chased down the target by 10 wickets to win India's 8th tournament title.
Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the first two ODIs against Australia. Off-spinner R Ashwin and Washington Sundar have been included in the ODI squad for the three matches.
On the other side, Australia has brought back Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc in its 18-man squad for the forthcoming three-match ODI series in India.
The trio were nursing injuries and missed their recent tour of South Africa.
Top-order batter Travis Head missed out after suffering a fracture on his left hand in South Africa and has been replaced by Matthew Short, who is yet to make his ODI debut.
The injured Head will miss the first half of the World Cup and his participation in the rest of the tournament is also uncertain, which leaves the door open for the inclusion of in-form Marnus Labuschagne.
Aaron Hardie, Tim David and Michael Neser also missed out, while all-rounder Ashton Agar is on paternity leave.
While pacer Spencer Johnson retains his place, Marnus Labuschagne also finds himself in the squad, having scored an unbeaten 80 and 124 in the opening two ODIs against the Proteas.
Here is all you need to know about the India vs Australia ODI series.
India vs Australia 2023: Date And Time
The India vs Australia ODI series will start on Friday, September 22. All the matches will start at 1:30 PM IST.
India vs Australia ODI Series: Venues
The three ODIs will be played in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.
India vs Australia ODI Series Schedule
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI - Friday, September 22, Mohali
IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI - Sunday, September 24, Indore
IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI - Wednesday, September 27, Rajkot
India vs Australia 2023: Live Telecast In India
The India vs Australia ODI series will be telecast live on Sports18 channel in India.
Catch the #INDvAUS ODI series on 22nd, 24th and 27th September, streaming for FREE in 11 languages on #JioCinema & LIVE on :— Sports18 (@Sports18) September 7, 2023
-#Sports18 in English
- #ColorsCineplex in Hindi
- #ColorsTvTamil in Tamil
- #BanglaCinema in Bengali
-#KannadaCinema in Kannada pic.twitter.com/bfQvjbdiGE
India vs Australia ODI Series: Live Streaming Details
JioCinema will stream the India vs Australia series live for free.
Team India's ODI Squad vs Australia
Here's Team India's 15-man squad for the 1st two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Squad for the 3rd & final ODI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia's ODI Squad vs India
Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa.
(With PTI inputs)