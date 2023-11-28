India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20I On TV And Online?
Indian team will aim to take an unassailable lead in the third T20 International against Australia in Guwahati on Tuesday. The third IND vs AUS T20I will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium from 7 pm onwards.
After near-flawless batting performance in back-to-back games, the new-look Indian team would like to keep its foot firmly on the pedal on a Barsapara Stadium track that has traditionally been a batting belter. And there is no reason to think that the 22-yard strip is any different this time either.
The 40,000 spectators, expected to fill up the stands, would expect a run-feast from the talented Indian batting unit, which would want to add to the 36 boundaries and 24 maximums it has collectively hit across the two games.
Australia has made multiple changes to its T20 squad with six World Cup winners returning home before the end of the series.
According to a report in cricket.com.au, Steve Smith and Adam Zampa have flown to Australia ahead of Tuesday's third match, while Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott will all return on Wednesday.
Keeper-batter Josh Phillippe and Ben McDermott have already joined the squad and are available for tonight's match, the report said.
Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green will join the squad in Raipur ahead of the fourth match.
India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Telecast Details
The IND vs AUS 3rd T20I match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.
India vs Australia 3rd T20 Live Streaming Details
JioCinema will livestream the India vs Australia 3rd T20I match on its app and website.
India vs Australia T20 Match Channel Numbers
India's Predicted Playing XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.
Australia's Predicted Playing XI
Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c and wk), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha.
I See India Winning A World Cup Very Soon: Shastri
Former head coach Ravi Shastri firmly believes that India will be a 'serious challenger' in next year's T20 World Cup due to a strong nucleus in the shortest format but reminded that rising to the occasion in knockout games is a must to emerge triumphant.
Shastri said India have found a nucleus of young players ahead of next year's T20 World Cup, to be played in the Caribbean and the USA from June 4 next year.
"It was heartbreaking but a lot of our guys will learn, the game moves on, and I see India winning a World Cup very soon," Shastri said.
"It might not be a 50-overs (one) that easily because you have to rebuild the side but 20-overs cricket, the very next one India will be very serious challenger because you have got the nucleus. This is a shorter format of the game. Your focus should be on that," he said.
With the presence of impact players such as Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Rinku Singh, India have a strong T20 core.
(With PTI inputs)