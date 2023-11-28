India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 3rd T20I On TV And Online?

Indian team will aim to take an unassailable lead in the third T20 International against Australia in Guwahati on Tuesday. The third IND vs AUS T20I will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium from 7 pm onwards.

After near-flawless batting performance in back-to-back games, the new-look Indian team would like to keep its foot firmly on the pedal on a Barsapara Stadium track that has traditionally been a batting belter. And there is no reason to think that the 22-yard strip is any different this time either.

The 40,000 spectators, expected to fill up the stands, would expect a run-feast from the talented Indian batting unit, which would want to add to the 36 boundaries and 24 maximums it has collectively hit across the two games.

Australia has made multiple changes to its T20 squad with six World Cup winners returning home before the end of the series.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, Steve Smith and Adam Zampa have flown to Australia ahead of Tuesday's third match, while Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott will all return on Wednesday.

Keeper-batter Josh Phillippe and Ben McDermott have already joined the squad and are available for tonight's match, the report said.

Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green will join the squad in Raipur ahead of the fourth match.