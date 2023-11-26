India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I On TV And Online?

A young Indian team is all set to face Australia in the second T20 international of the five-match series on Sunday. The IND vs AUS T20I will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram from 7 pm onwards.

India had won the first game at Visakhapatnam by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series, but their bowlers, except pacer Mukesh Kumar, looked incapable of stemming the run-flow.

The pitch and conditions at the Greenfield International Stadium will not be massively different, and that makes it imperative for the Indian bowlers to fire collectively. Despite that, the management might not look to shake the order for this match.

In the opening encounter, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna went for 10.25 and 12.50 runs per over while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi were carted around for 13.50 runs per over.

In a format like T20, it is not an uncommon sight to see bowlers getting the stick, but those three bowlers lacked imagination and variety needed on such surfaces on that day.

However, India will have not much to complain about in the batting department as skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed fine touch against the Aussie bowlers, though a bit second string.

The Aussie camp, on the other hand, will be looking to build on a few nuggets of positives from the first match.

Inglis’ hundred, his first in top-flight cricket across formats, while coming in as an opener might have given them a breathing space on the road that leads to the T20 World Cup. But the move to promote Steve Smith as opener might not have fetched the desired result in its entirety.

Like their Indian counterparts, the Aussie bowlers, except Jason Behrendorff, also could not apply the squeeze on the rampaging Suryakumar and company.

They will also be looking for a markedly improved outing in that department here and as part of that the Aussies might just give a go to leg-spinner Adam Zampa in place of Tanvir Sangha.