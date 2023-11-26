India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I On TV And Online?
A young Indian team is all set to face Australia in the second T20 international of the five-match series on Sunday. The IND vs AUS T20I will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram from 7 pm onwards.
India had won the first game at Visakhapatnam by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series, but their bowlers, except pacer Mukesh Kumar, looked incapable of stemming the run-flow.
The pitch and conditions at the Greenfield International Stadium will not be massively different, and that makes it imperative for the Indian bowlers to fire collectively. Despite that, the management might not look to shake the order for this match.
In the opening encounter, pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna went for 10.25 and 12.50 runs per over while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi were carted around for 13.50 runs per over.
In a format like T20, it is not an uncommon sight to see bowlers getting the stick, but those three bowlers lacked imagination and variety needed on such surfaces on that day.
However, India will have not much to complain about in the batting department as skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed fine touch against the Aussie bowlers, though a bit second string.
The Aussie camp, on the other hand, will be looking to build on a few nuggets of positives from the first match.
Inglis’ hundred, his first in top-flight cricket across formats, while coming in as an opener might have given them a breathing space on the road that leads to the T20 World Cup. But the move to promote Steve Smith as opener might not have fetched the desired result in its entirety.
Like their Indian counterparts, the Aussie bowlers, except Jason Behrendorff, also could not apply the squeeze on the rampaging Suryakumar and company.
They will also be looking for a markedly improved outing in that department here and as part of that the Aussies might just give a go to leg-spinner Adam Zampa in place of Tanvir Sangha.
Learning How To Finish Games From Rinku: Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma attained IPL stardom one season before Rinku Singh but the Hyderabad youngster wants to learn the art of finishing close T20 games from his national teammate, who is showing glimpses of his immense potential at the international level.
Although his winning hit for a six was not counted due to the no-ball bowled by Nathan Ellis in the first T20 International, Rinku's composure while batting in the death overs has found appreciation from everyone.
"I am learning how to finish games from Rinku as he is doing it consistently for India. I also want to do and hopefully in coming matches I will be doing that," Tilak said ahead of India's second T20 International match.
Tilak, who is also a southpaw like Rinku, has already made an impression in the 11 T20Is he has played for the country, with two half-centuries and a strike-rate of 140-plus to his credit.
"There is no pressure of expectation on me. I just have a role and I have to fulfil that role for the team. My role at No. 5 is, if it's in my arc, I will go for it or else just rotate strike," said Tilak.
Trying to stay a step ahead of players like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan has always been left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff's endeavour but it is easier said than done at times, admitted the Australian speedster ahead of the second T20 International against India.
When asked what could possibly be his strategy to stop his Mumbai Indians teammate, Behrendorff replied in jest, "Give the ball to someone else may be."
"They are all pretty good players and may be try to keep them guessing, just to stay one step ahead which is hard to do at times. Maybe, do what we can in terms of change in pace, line and length," the lanky seamer said during the pre-match media conference on Saturday.
India vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Telecast Details
The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.
India vs Australia 2nd T20 Live Streaming Details
JioCinema will livestream the India vs Australia 2nd T20I match on its app and website.
India vs Australia T20 Match Channel Numbers
India vs Australia T20 Match Channel Numbers

India's Predicted Playing XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.
Australia's Predicted Playing XI
Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c and wk), Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha.
(With PTI inputs)