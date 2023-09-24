India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?
Team India will look to secure the 3-match ODI series by winning against Australia on Sunday.
IND vs AUS 2023: India will face Australia in the second game of the 3-match ODI series on Sunday.
In the first match at Mohali on Friday, India's stand captain won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Australia were all out for 276 in 50 overs. David Warner made 52, while Steve Smith contributed 41 and lower down the batting order, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis chipped in with 45.
Pacer Mohammed Shami was the pick of Indian bowling, returning with 5/51.
While chasing, openers Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad hit fine half-centuries to guide India to a five-wicket win. Gill slammed 74 off 63 balls, while Gaikwad made 71 off 77 as India overhauled the target with eight balls to spare, reaching 281 for five.
Skipper KL Rahul (58 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) also struck fifties each.
For the second ODI, team India will hope that Shreyas Iyer scores some runs after he missed out on a flat track in Mohali. R Ashwin who was roped in place of injured Axar Patel will also look to take wickets in the middle overs.
According to PTI, rain in Indore has brought the temperature down which will be welcomed by the players from either side after experiencing unusual heat and humidity in Mohali.
The game on Friday had enough positives for India, mainly the performance of Mohammad Shami and Suryakumar Yadav, but few questions still need to be answered ahead of the World Cup, beginning October 5.
India's designated number 4 Iyer, whose fitness came under the scanner in the Asia Cup even though he was coming back from a long injury-lay off, has not been able to get time in the middle due to different reasons.
While a back spasm ruled him out of the business end of Asia Cup, an avoidable run out on Friday ended his nervy 8-ball stay in the centre.
Ashwin, on the other hand, came up with a tidy bowling effort in his comeback game but was not able to put the Australian batters in much discomfort on a flat track. He was not able to generate much turn and his flatter deliveries were easily negotiated by the opposition.
Shardul Thakur too would be looking for an improvement from the first game, having conceded 78 runs in 10 overs while all the other bowlers returned frugal figures.
Here's all you need to know about the second India vs Australia ODI:
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Date, Time And Venue
The second IND vs AUS ODI match will be played on September 24 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from 1:30 PM IST onwards.
India vs Australia ODI: Live Telecast Channel In India
Sports18 channel will broadcast the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI live in India. Cricket fans can watch the match in Hindi on Colors Cineplex Superhits.
How To Watch IND vs AUS In Tamil, Kannada And Bengali
Cricket fans can tune in to:
Colors Tamil channel to watch the match in Tamil.
Colors Kannada Cinema to watch the broadcast in Kannada.
Colors Bangla Cinema for Bengali commentary.
IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch Online?
JioCinema will stream the India vs Australia second ODI live on its app and website.
Team India's Squad vs Australia
KL Rahul (c and wk), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar.
Australia's Squad vs India
Pat Cummins (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis.
(With PTI inputs)