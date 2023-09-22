India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live On TV And Online?

Ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, Team India will host Australia for a 3-match ODI series starting Friday.

India's head coach Rahul Dravid on Thursday said that a bowler of Ravichandran Ashwin's calibre can't be put on 'trial', while someone possessing Suryakumar Yadav's ability need not worry about his place in the World Cup squad.

Ashwin has been called up alongside Washington Sundar as a possible replacement for Axar Patel if the spin-bowling all-rounder fails to recover from his quadricep tear.

"I will not say that for him it is a trial or anything (for Ashwin), we know his quality. This is a chance for him to play in this format and we just want to give him an opportunity to play in two or three games," Dravid said during the media conference. Ashwin is most likely going be a part of the playing XI against Australia on Friday.

Talking about Suryakumar Yadav, Dravid said, "I don't think Surya needs to worry about the 27th (referring to the day when India will likely announce its final World Cup squad). That's not why we picked our team for the World Cup, and Surya is in it and we have made our decision to do that and we completely back it."



The coach said Surya will play the first two games, if not all three and he is confident that he will come good.