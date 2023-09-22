India vs Australia Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live On TV And Online?
Rahul Dravid has said Suryakumar Yadav will play the first two games, if not all three and he is confident that he will come good.
Ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, Team India will host Australia for a 3-match ODI series starting Friday.
India's head coach Rahul Dravid on Thursday said that a bowler of Ravichandran Ashwin's calibre can't be put on 'trial', while someone possessing Suryakumar Yadav's ability need not worry about his place in the World Cup squad.
Ashwin has been called up alongside Washington Sundar as a possible replacement for Axar Patel if the spin-bowling all-rounder fails to recover from his quadricep tear.
"I will not say that for him it is a trial or anything (for Ashwin), we know his quality. This is a chance for him to play in this format and we just want to give him an opportunity to play in two or three games," Dravid said during the media conference. Ashwin is most likely going be a part of the playing XI against Australia on Friday.
Talking about Suryakumar Yadav, Dravid said, "I don't think Surya needs to worry about the 27th (referring to the day when India will likely announce its final World Cup squad). That's not why we picked our team for the World Cup, and Surya is in it and we have made our decision to do that and we completely back it."
Australian skipper Pat Cummins on Thursday hoped to play all three ODIs after completely recovering from his left wrist injury. He said that his new ball partner Mitchell Starc will miss the series opener.
News agency PTI reported that Cummins hinted that Adam Zampa, who got thrashed in South Africa, could be used in death overs against India.
Cummins also hoped that Marnus Labuschagne will continue his good form in the series against India and stake his claim in the final 15 for the ODI World Cup. Labuschagne recently came in as a concussion substitute against South Africa after all-rounder Cameron Green got hit on the head.
"Marnus (Labuschagne) is always ringing in my head, 24 hours," laughed Cummins.
"He was fantastic. He was our best batter in South Africa. Not only batting wise, his intent was excellent there in South Africa. I am sure he will get his chance in three games and push for his spot," the Australian skipper said.
India vs Australia ODI Series Schedule
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI - Friday, September 22, Mohali
IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI - Sunday, September 24, Indore
IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI - Wednesday, September 27, Rajkot
India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Date, Time And Venue
The first IND vs AUS ODI will be played on Friday at Mohali's Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.
India vs Australia 2023 Live Telecast In India
The first IND vs AUS ODI will be broadcast live on Sports18 channel in India.
IND vs AUS Live Streaming In India
JioCinema will stream the 1st India vs Australia ODI live on its app and website.
IND vs AUS, 2023: Team India's Likely Playing XI
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c and wk), Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.
IND vs AUS, 2023: Australia's Likely Playing XI
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
