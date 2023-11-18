India vs Australia: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And More About ICC World Cup 2023 Final

With pacer Mohammed Shami in menacing form, India holds the edge in the bowling department against Australia, reckons batting great Gundappa Viswanath, who wants skipper Rohit Sharma to convert his aggressive starts to a big hundred in the World Cup final.

With one hundred and three fifties, Rohit has amassed 550 runs but he has often got out in the 40s after an aggressive start.

"The way Rohit has been giving aggressive starts in the powerplay even though he is not getting big scores like 100 which he is capable of... the other batters are following that pattern," he told PTI.

"This is the final, so he (Rohit) should carry on. We all know what kind of batter he is, he's capable of scoring 150 if not more, that should be on his mind. Instead of giving a platform to other batters, once he gets in and comes closer to powerplay, he should continue, that will help the team and give more worry to the opponent," the 74-year-old, who was part of the Indian team during the 1975 and 1979 World Cups said.