India vs Australia: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And More About ICC World Cup 2023 Final
The match against Australia will be a repeat of their 2003 final in Johannesburg which the Ricky Ponting-led team won.
The much-awaited final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Australia will take place on Sunday. This will be the fourth time that India will play a ODI WC final while it will be Australia's eighth final appearance.
In the first semi-final, India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs at the Wankede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the final. Australia defeated South Africa by three wickets in the second semi-final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Both teams had crossed swords in their opening fixture of the tournament in what turned out to be a one-sided affair with India winning by six wickets after bowling them out for a paltry 199 in Chennai.
'Rohit Capable Of Scoring 150': India's Batting Legend
With pacer Mohammed Shami in menacing form, India holds the edge in the bowling department against Australia, reckons batting great Gundappa Viswanath, who wants skipper Rohit Sharma to convert his aggressive starts to a big hundred in the World Cup final.
With one hundred and three fifties, Rohit has amassed 550 runs but he has often got out in the 40s after an aggressive start.
"The way Rohit has been giving aggressive starts in the powerplay even though he is not getting big scores like 100 which he is capable of... the other batters are following that pattern," he told PTI.
"This is the final, so he (Rohit) should carry on. We all know what kind of batter he is, he's capable of scoring 150 if not more, that should be on his mind. Instead of giving a platform to other batters, once he gets in and comes closer to powerplay, he should continue, that will help the team and give more worry to the opponent," the 74-year-old, who was part of the Indian team during the 1975 and 1979 World Cups said.
'It's Why We Play The Game'
"We want to take on the best," Mitchell Starc asserted after five-time champions Australia set up a mouth-watering World Cup summit showdown with tournament hosts India.
"They've been the best in the tournament so far and we both find ourselves in the finals. So that's what World Cups are about. It's why we play the game," he said after Australia defeated South Africa on Thursday.
"We certainly come up against a team that have obviously led from the front through the tournament and they're undefeated," he added.
World Cup 2023 Final: India vs Australia Date, Time And Venue
The ODI World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match starts at 2 pm.
India vs Australia: Head To Head Record In ODIs
Matches Played: 150, Won By Australia: 83, Won By India: 57, No Result: 10
India's Record In ODI World Cup Finals
Matches Played: 3, Won: 1, Lost: 2
India defeated West Indies in 1938
India lost to Australia in 2003
India defeated Sri Lanka in 2011
ODI World Cup 2023: Umpires For IND vs AUS Final
Englishmen Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough will stand as on-field umpires in the World Cup summit clash between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
This will be the second outing for Kettleborough, who also stood in the final of the 2015 World Cup. His partner on that occasion was Kumar Dharmasena.
For Illingworth, too, this will be a second World Cup final appearance, albeit his first as a match official. He featured in the 1992 Cricket World Cup final as a player.
Among other officials for the grand finale on Sunday is Joel Wilson of Trinidad and Tobago, who will be the third umpire, fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand), and match referee Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe). All of them were also part of officiating teams in the semifinals.
World Cup 2023: How To Watch IND vs AUS On TV?
The IND vs AUS match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
World Cup 2023: How To Watch IND vs AUS Online?
The India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India's World Cup 2023 Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna.
Australia's World Cup 2023 Squad
David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk).
