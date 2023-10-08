Photo Credit: X/@BCCI

India vs Australia: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Here's all you need to know about the 5th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia.

World Cup 2023, Match 5: IND vs AUS

World Cup 2023 hosts India will begin their campaign by facing four-time WC champions Australia in match number five of the tournament.

World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Date

The IND vs AUS match will take place on Sunday, October 8.

World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Time

The IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match will at 2 PM IST.

World Cup 2023, India vs Australia: Venue

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Australia match.

World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS: Live Streaming

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Networl in India while Disney+ Hotstar will stream the IND vs AUS match live on its app and website.

India vs Australia: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 149, Won By Australia: 83, Won By India: 56, No Result: 10

Australia's Predicted Playing XI

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

