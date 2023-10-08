India vs Australia: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Photo Credit: X/@BCCI
Here's all you need to know about the 5th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Australia.
World Cup 2023 hosts India will begin their campaign by facing four-time WC champions Australia in match number five of the tournament.
The IND vs AUS match will take place on Sunday, October 8.
The IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match will at 2 PM IST.
Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium is the venue for today's India vs Australia match.
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Networl in India while Disney+ Hotstar will stream the IND vs AUS match live on its app and website.
Matches Played: 149, Won By Australia: 83, Won By India: 56, No Result: 10
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
