India vs Australia 4th T20I: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record, Live Streaming And More

India will face Australia in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series on Friday.

In the previous match on Tuesday, Glenn Maxwell pulled off another stunning one-man Houdini Act during a brutal unbeaten hundred that carried Australia to a five-wicket win over India in Guwahati.

Maxwell’s 104 off 48 balls (8x4, 8x6) helped Australia surge past India’s massive 222 for 3, built around Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden international hundred, a 57-ball 123, in the last ball of the match.

In the process of making 225 for 5, the visitors also cut India’s series lead to 2-1 in the five-match series.

The Indian team is expected to make at least two changes in their playing XI, with Shreyas Iyer all set to join the squad as vice-captain for the remaining two matches. He is likely to replace Tilak Varma in the playing XI.

The team management might replace Prasidh Krishna with either one of Deepak Chahar or Mukesh Kumar after the former leaked 68 runs in his four overs in the 3rd T20I.

Six Australian players, who were part of the squad for the first three T20Is have returned home to prepare for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan, or to take a break. These players were in India since the start of the ODI World Cup 2023 which Australia won.

Travis Head will be the lone member of the World Cup-winning side to stay put for the remaining two games. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Phillippe, big-hitter Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green have joined the Australian squad.