India vs Australia 4th T20I: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record, Live Streaming And More
The Indian team is expected to make at least two changes in their playing XI, with Shreyas Iyer all set to join the squad.
India will face Australia in the fourth T20 International of the five-match series on Friday.
In the previous match on Tuesday, Glenn Maxwell pulled off another stunning one-man Houdini Act during a brutal unbeaten hundred that carried Australia to a five-wicket win over India in Guwahati.
Maxwell’s 104 off 48 balls (8x4, 8x6) helped Australia surge past India’s massive 222 for 3, built around Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden international hundred, a 57-ball 123, in the last ball of the match.
In the process of making 225 for 5, the visitors also cut India’s series lead to 2-1 in the five-match series.
The Indian team is expected to make at least two changes in their playing XI, with Shreyas Iyer all set to join the squad as vice-captain for the remaining two matches. He is likely to replace Tilak Varma in the playing XI.
The team management might replace Prasidh Krishna with either one of Deepak Chahar or Mukesh Kumar after the former leaked 68 runs in his four overs in the 3rd T20I.
Six Australian players, who were part of the squad for the first three T20Is have returned home to prepare for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan, or to take a break. These players were in India since the start of the ODI World Cup 2023 which Australia won.
Travis Head will be the lone member of the World Cup-winning side to stay put for the remaining two games. Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Phillippe, big-hitter Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis and spinner Chris Green have joined the Australian squad.
Hussey On IND-AUS T20Is Just After World Cup
Australian great Michael Hussey believes the five-match T20I series against India just after the World Cup had devalued the contest, adding that an overkill of cricket was 'physically' and 'mentally' tiring out the players.
Just four days after Australia lifted the ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad defeating India on November 19, the teams squared off for the first T20I in Visakhapatnam on November 23.
"I certainly feel like this T20 series has been devalued. It doesn't cheapen the World Cup but it certainly cheapens this series," Hussey, who has more than 12,000 international runs across the three formats, told Sen Radio on Wednesday.
India vs Australia, 4th T20I: Date, Time And Venue
The 4th T20I between India and Australia will be played on Friday, December 1 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The match starts at 7 pm IST.
India vs Australia: Head To Head Record In T20Is
Matches Played: 29, Won by India: 17, Won by Australia: 11, No Result: 1
India vs Australia, 4th T20I: How To Watch IND vs AUS On TV?
The fourth IND vs AUS T20I match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.
India vs Australia, 4th T20I: How To Watch IND vs AUS Online?
The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
India's T20I Squad vs Australia
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only).
Australia's T20I Squad vs India
Matthew Wade (c and wk), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
