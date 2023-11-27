India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record, Live Streaming And More
The Indian team will aim to win the third T20I against Australia and seal the five-match series.
India will face Australia in the third T20 International of the five-match series on Tuesday.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave a telling manifestation of their talent with twinkling fifties, the catalyst of India’s 44-run win over Australia in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
India are now leading the series 2-0.
Opener Jaiswal led the charge of India’s young brigade with a sparkling 53 off 25 balls, guiding India to a massive 235 for four in the company of Ishan (52 off 32 balls) and Gaikwad (58 off 43 balls).
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) then muffled the Australian top-order with two quick blows, and the visitors were eventually limited to 191 for nine despite aggressive knocks by Tim David (37 off 22 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (45 off 25 balls).
'It Was Really Special For Me': Jaiswal
Talented India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is learning the ropes fast and has been trying to be fearless, which is evident from his boundary-laden 25-ball 53 against Australia in the second T20 International.
The 21-year-old right-hander struck nine fours and two sixes during his knock to give India a rollicking start.
"It was really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots, be fearless, take bowlers on. I was fully sure with my decisions," Jaiswal said after the match on Sunday.
"I have been told by (captain) Surya (Kumar Yadav) and (coach) VVS (Laxman) bhai to express myself. I always think of how I can improve myself around experienced players and nothing else. Still learning." Jaiswal, who was named player-of-the-match, said he was working on improving his fitness level as well as mental strength.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I
The stylish Tilak Varma wouldn't mind some quality batting time before his possible exit from the playing eleven as the Indian team aims to take an unassailable lead in the third T20 International against Australia.
Shreyas Iyer, who was given a week's rest after the World Cup final, will join the squad for the last two games in Raipur and Bengaluru, taking vice-captaincy duties from Ruturaj Gaikwad.
That effectively means that Iyer will walk into the playing XI and there is a strong possibility that he will replace Tilak. The replacement has more to do with combination rather than form.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Date, Time And Venue
The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday, November 28 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match starts at 7 pm IST.
India vs Australia: Head To Head Record In T20Is
Matches Played: 28, Won by India: 17, Won by Australia: 10, No Result: 1
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: How To Watch IND vs AUS On TV?
The third IND vs AUS T20I match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: How To Watch IND vs AUS Online?
The 3rd T20I match between India and Australia will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
India's T20I Squad vs Australia
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only).
Australia's T20I Squad vs India
Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.
(With PTI inputs)