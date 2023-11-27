India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record, Live Streaming And More

India will face Australia in the third T20 International of the five-match series on Tuesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave a telling manifestation of their talent with twinkling fifties, the catalyst of India’s 44-run win over Australia in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

India are now leading the series 2-0.

Opener Jaiswal led the charge of India’s young brigade with a sparkling 53 off 25 balls, guiding India to a massive 235 for four in the company of Ishan (52 off 32 balls) and Gaikwad (58 off 43 balls).

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) then muffled the Australian top-order with two quick blows, and the visitors were eventually limited to 191 for nine despite aggressive knocks by Tim David (37 off 22 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (45 off 25 balls).