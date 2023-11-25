India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record, Live Streaming And More

India will face Australia in the second game of the five-match T20I series on Sunday.

In the first T20 international on Thursday, skipper Suryakumar Yadav shrugged off the disappointment of a World Cup final defeat with a captain's knock but it was Rinku Singh's composure that took a young Indian team to a thrilling two-wicket victory in Visakhapatnam.

This was India's highest successful chase in T20 Internationals.

Suryakumar was in a belligerent mood making a mockery of a 209-run chase with 80 off just 42 balls but Rinku's 22 not off 14 balls saved India from the blushes. India needed 14 off 12 balls after Surya departed but Axar Patel bungled big time and the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh also were run out in a jiffy.

With a single needed off the final delivery, Sean Abbott was deposited into the stands by Rinku but to everyone's delight, it turned out to be a big no-ball and hence the maximum wasn't counted. India thus won with a ball to spare.

Earlier, India's young bowling attack got a rude reality check as a dominant Josh Inglis smoked them to all parts of the ground with a cracking 110 off 50 balls, taking Australia to a healthy 208 for three.

Surya's decision to bowl first on a batting featherbed turned out to be a nightmare for the inexperienced Indian attack.

Suryakumar Yadav will take some time before he can let the heady feeling of being the India captain sink in but when he is out there with the willow, he believes in keeping the baggage of leadership in the dressing room.

"I think it's a proud moment, whenever you play cricket, you think of representing India, it will take some time to sink in but very proud," Surya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I left the (captaincy) luggage in the dressing room. I just tried to enjoy my batting, whether I am batting 10 or 40 balls," said Surya when asked how to compartmentalise batting and leadership.