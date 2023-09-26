India vs Australia 2023, 3rd ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Team News, Live Streaming And More

IND vs AUS ODI series: Team India will aim to achieve a historic 3-0 series win against Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday. Never before in the history have India whitewashed Australia in the ODI format.

Given how perfectly everything has panned out for the World Cup hosts in the lead up to the mega tournament, it would only be fitting that India finish with a deserving 3-0 score-line.

If Rohit Sharma-led team manages to win the 3rd ODI, India would also have taken a massive upper hand over the five-time world champions Australia before the two teams meet again in Chennai on October 8 for their World Cup opener.

According to news agency PTI, in-form opening batter Shubman Gill has been rested for the third ODI.

Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to return and so are the in-form Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya from a brief resting period during which KL Rahul led the team.

BCCI sources told PTI that Jasprit Bumrah will be available for the third ODI against Australia after being given a one-match break but all-rounder Axar Patel will be given a few more days to recover from his quadricep tear ahead of the World Cup.