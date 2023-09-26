India vs Australia 2023, 3rd ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Team News, Live Streaming And More
IND vs AUS: Team India have defeated Australia in the first two matches of the 3-match ODI series. Know more about the 3rd ODI.
IND vs AUS ODI series: Team India will aim to achieve a historic 3-0 series win against Australia in the third and final ODI on Wednesday. Never before in the history have India whitewashed Australia in the ODI format.
Given how perfectly everything has panned out for the World Cup hosts in the lead up to the mega tournament, it would only be fitting that India finish with a deserving 3-0 score-line.
If Rohit Sharma-led team manages to win the 3rd ODI, India would also have taken a massive upper hand over the five-time world champions Australia before the two teams meet again in Chennai on October 8 for their World Cup opener.
According to news agency PTI, in-form opening batter Shubman Gill has been rested for the third ODI.
Senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to return and so are the in-form Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya from a brief resting period during which KL Rahul led the team.
BCCI sources told PTI that Jasprit Bumrah will be available for the third ODI against Australia after being given a one-match break but all-rounder Axar Patel will be given a few more days to recover from his quadricep tear ahead of the World Cup.
"The team management wants to give Axar full chance of recovery. His forearm and finger bruises have healed but may be in another few days, he would get fit for World Cup. India's first match is on September 8 and hence there is time. As far as Ashwin is concerned, we now know that he is match fit and in rhythm. If Axar can't make it, Ashwin walks in," a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
As far as Australia are concerned, they are likely to go into the World Cup with more questions than answers. They have lost five consecutive ODIs now.
Australia would be tempted to play their preferred bowling attack with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc coming in, even though the batting lacks the firepower of Travis Head at the top and Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne not enjoying a successful year of cricket in India across formats. There is not update yet on Glenn Maxwell's participation in the third ODI.
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Date, Time And Venue
The 3rd IND vs AUS ODI will be played on Wednesday, September 27 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The match will start at 1:30 PM IST.
How To Watch IND vs AUS ODI On TV?
The India vs Australia ODI match will be televised live on Sports18 channel in India.
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming Details
JioCinema will live stream the 3rd IND vs AUS ODI on its app and website.
Team India Squad For 3rd ODI vs Australia
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar.
Australia's Squad For 3rd ODI vs India
Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
(With PTI inputs)