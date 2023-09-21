India vs Australia 2023, 1st ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And Other Key Details
IND vs AUS: Ahead of the first ODI, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that he is hoping to play all three matches in the series.
The 3-match ODI series between India and Australia is all set to begin soon. The series will be the dress rehearsal for the two teams ahead of the World Cup in India.
Ahead of the first ODI, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that he is hoping to play all three matches in the series. Cummins, who has completely recovered from his left wrist injury said that Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will miss the series opener.
"We have plenty of people at different stages. I am feeling pretty good. My wrist is all healed now. I am 100 per cent (fit). I will run around tomorrow and hope to play all three games," Cummins said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.
Cummins also said that Steve Smith, who had a wrist niggle has recovered and will play the first ODI. "He has got a few good hits and he looks hundred per cent," the skipper informed.
On the Indian side, off-spinner R Ashwin has made a comeback to the Indian ODI team for the three-match series against Australia and will be competing for a potential World Cup berth with Washington Sundar if Axar Patel doesn't get fit in time for the global event.
Senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been rested from the first two games, giving them a chance to get mentally fresh for the ODI World Cup.
K L Rahul will lead the side in the first two games against Australia before Rohit returns to lead a full strength squad in the third and final ODI ahead of the World Cup beginning October 5.
The squad for the third game is effectively the 15 picked for World Cup and Ashwin and Washington.
Here's all you need to know about the first ODI between India and Australia.
India vs Australia 2023, 1st ODI: Date And Time
The first IND vs AUS ODI will be played on Thursday, September 22 from 1:30 PM IST onwards.
India vs Australia 2023, 1st ODI: Venue
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is the venue for Thursday's IND vs AUS match.
IND vs AUS Live Telecast Channel In India
The India vs Australia 1st ODI will be telecast live on Sports18 channel in India.
India vs Australia ODI Series Live Streaming
The 3-match IND vs AUS ODI series will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
India vs Australia Head-To-Head Record In ODIs
Matches Played: 146, Won by India: 54, Won by Australia: 82, No Result: 10
India's Squad For ODI Series vs Australia
Squad for the first two ODIs: KL Rahul (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Squad for third ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia's Squad For ODI Series vs India
Pat Cummins (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
(With PTI inputs)