India vs Australia 2023, 1st ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming And Other Key Details

The 3-match ODI series between India and Australia is all set to begin soon. The series will be the dress rehearsal for the two teams ahead of the World Cup in India.

Ahead of the first ODI, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that he is hoping to play all three matches in the series. Cummins, who has completely recovered from his left wrist injury said that Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will miss the series opener.

"We have plenty of people at different stages. I am feeling pretty good. My wrist is all healed now. I am 100 per cent (fit). I will run around tomorrow and hope to play all three games," Cummins said during the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Cummins also said that Steve Smith, who had a wrist niggle has recovered and will play the first ODI. "He has got a few good hits and he looks hundred per cent," the skipper informed.

On the Indian side, off-spinner R Ashwin has made a comeback to the Indian ODI team for the three-match series against Australia and will be competing for a potential World Cup berth with Washington Sundar if Axar Patel doesn't get fit in time for the global event.

Senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been rested from the first two games, giving them a chance to get mentally fresh for the ODI World Cup.

K L Rahul will lead the side in the first two games against Australia before Rohit returns to lead a full strength squad in the third and final ODI ahead of the World Cup beginning October 5.

The squad for the third game is effectively the 15 picked for World Cup and Ashwin and Washington.

Here's all you need to know about the first ODI between India and Australia.