India vs Australia 1st T20I: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record, Live Streaming And More

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav will lead a young Indian team against a strong Australian side in a five-match T20 International series.

As the captain of the side, Suryakumar Yadav will not only want to win the series but also check out some of the best young Indian exponents of the shortest format, who will be on trial for next year's ICC T20 World Cup in June and July in the Americas (West Indies and USA).

The young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma and not-so-young Mukesh Kumar have all made their international debuts in past few months but their first real Test will be against a very strong Australian T20 side which will have some of their World Cup heroes like opener Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and former skipper Steve Smith in its ranks.

Then there are IPL performers like Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Tim David to name a few and even the T20 side, without its premier pacers, bears a formidable look under Matthew Wade, who will be leading in the series.

With skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul not being considered for the shortest format since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final defeat, one will get a real idea about the bunch of players, earmarked by the national selectors for next year's mega event.

There are 11 T20 International games that India play before IPL, which will be a two-month affair before the 'Men in Blue' hit the T20 World Cup mode. Hence the next two months will be very important for these youngsters as they would like to further consolidate their spots for that World Cup.