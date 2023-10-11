India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

Team India will face Afghanistan in their second match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday. The India vs Afghanistan match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital from 2 PM IST onwards.

India defeated four-time World Cup winners Australia in their first match of the World Cup 2023 by six wickets in Chennai on Sunday.

Ahead of the match against Afghanistan, India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said that Ishan Kishan's ability to seamlessly move up and down the order has helped the team in Shubman Gill's absence.

Kishan, picked as a reserve opener in the World Cup squad, had batted in the middle order in the Asia Cup as Shreyas Iyer was not available.

Now with Gill ruled out of the first two games of the World Cup due to dengue, Kishan has been his replacement at the top of the order. Therefore, Rathour said there was no need to have a specific conversation with Kishan, who anyway prefers to open.

'He has opened in the past and he has played as an opener. So, no specific discussion on that. He understands the moment. That was the reason he has been in the team," Rathour said on the eve of the game against Afghanistan.

"We knew that he can bat top of the order or in the middle order. So, he has done that before. So, no specific discussion on that. Just hoping that he comes good tomorrow," he added.

Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer had a good hit in the optional net session on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

They faced the net bowlers as the main India bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami decided to stay back in the hotel.

Shardul Thakur, who is not expected to play on Wednesday, rolled his arm over before picking the bat in hand. Skipper Rohit and Kishan batted alternatively.

Kohli, Hardik, K L Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav also opted out of the session. Both Kishan and Iyer would be fired up to perform after not getting a run against Australia.

Afghanistan lost their World Cup opener against Bangladesh by six wickets. Bowling, mainly spinners, has been been Afghanistan's strong suit over the years and if they are to make an impact in this World Cup, their batters too must step.