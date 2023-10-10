India vs Afghanistan: Date, Time, Venue, Team News, Live Streaming And More About 9th World Cup 2023 Match

India will face Afghanistan in their second match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led team won their opening match of the tournament against Australia by 6 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

As pointed out by Rohit Sharma, India's biggest challenge over the course of the league stage will be to quickly adapt to the conditions in nine different venues.

After a slow and spinning track at Chepauk, a belter of a surface is expected at the Feroz Shah Kotla, where more than 700 runs were plundered in a high-scoring affair between South Africa and Sri Lanka last week.

With Shubman Gill ruled out of the game due to dengue, Ishan Kishan will get another opportunity at the top of the order alongside Rohit.

Gill was discharged from a Chennai hospital on Tuesday but the India opener will most likely miss the marquee World Cup clash against Pakistan on Saturday in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma had said that his first priority for him is to see that Gill is no longer sick.

PTI reported that there is a possibility that selectors might call up a cover for Gill. The first option will be Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was selected as an opener during the Australia series and also scored a half-century in Mohali.

As per the succession line created, Gaikwad is next but left-handed sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in fantastic form, will also be in mix, the news agency reported.

Coming from a heavy loss against Bangladesh, Afghanistan will be aiming to turn things around in Delhi. With a sizeable number of Afghans residing in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, one can expect good support for Hashmatullah Shahidi and his men.

Bowling, mainly spinners, has been Afghanistan's strong suit over the years and if they are to make an impact in this World Cup, their batters too must step.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz seems to the only one in top form. An effort of 156 all out against Bangladesh was not acceptable and the batters will be looking for immediate course correction.