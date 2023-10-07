India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: How To IND vs AFG Cricket Final On TV And Online?
India on Saturday reached the unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games.
Indian men's cricket team will look to add another gold to the nation's medal tally when they take on Afghanistan in the final of the tournament on Saturday.
India on Saturday reached the unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games. The Indian contingent claimed the unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games as the women's kabaddi team beat the Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling encounter.
The India vs Afghanistan cricket match will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou from 11:30 AM IST onwards.
Title favourites India confirmed a medal in men's cricket competition with a crushing nine-wicket win over Bangladesh to storm into the final.
India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's decision to field first after winning the toss was vindicated by his bowlers, who produced a disciplined effort to restrict Bangladesh to a below-par 96 for nine.
In reply, the Indians hardly faced any difficulty and completed the task in 9.2 overs to storm into the final in their maiden appearance in the cricket competition at the continental showpiece.
India's opponent in the final Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the semi final. Batter Noor Ali Zadran and Afghanistan skipper and all rounder Gulbadin Naib scored 39 off 33 balls and 26 off 19 balls to help their team chase down the target of 116 with 13 deliveries remaining.
Here are the live telecast and live streaming details about the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 final cricket match.
IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Cricket Match Live Telecast
The India vs Afghanistan cricket match at the Asian Games 2023 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How To Watch IND vs AFG Asian Games 2023 Cricket Match Live?
The gold medal cricket match between India and Afghanistan will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
Asian Games 2023: India Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.
Asian Games 2023: Afghanistan Squad
Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib(c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Qais Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Karim Janat, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil.
India At Asian Games 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that he will host the Indian contingent on October 10.
"Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," he posted on X.
The people of India are thrilled that it has reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals, he said.
A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023
The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals.
I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India.â¦ pic.twitter.com/CucQ41gYnA
(With PTI inputs)