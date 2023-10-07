India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming: How To IND vs AFG Cricket Final On TV And Online?

Indian men's cricket team will look to add another gold to the nation's medal tally when they take on Afghanistan in the final of the tournament on Saturday.

India on Saturday reached the unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games. The Indian contingent claimed the unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games as the women's kabaddi team beat the Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling encounter.

The India vs Afghanistan cricket match will be played at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou from 11:30 AM IST onwards.

Title favourites India confirmed a medal in men's cricket competition with a crushing nine-wicket win over Bangladesh to storm into the final.

India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's decision to field first after winning the toss was vindicated by his bowlers, who produced a disciplined effort to restrict Bangladesh to a below-par 96 for nine.

In reply, the Indians hardly faced any difficulty and completed the task in 9.2 overs to storm into the final in their maiden appearance in the cricket competition at the continental showpiece.

India's opponent in the final Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the semi final. Batter Noor Ali Zadran and Afghanistan skipper and all rounder Gulbadin Naib scored 39 off 33 balls and 26 off 19 balls to help their team chase down the target of 116 with 13 deliveries remaining.

Here are the live telecast and live streaming details about the India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 final cricket match.