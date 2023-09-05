India Squad For World Cup 2023 Announced; Here Are The Names Of The 15 Players

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the 15-man Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma announced the Indian squad at a press conference in Kandy.

Skipper Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will lead the batting department.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will handle the pace department along with all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur.

The spin unit will be led by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Ishan Kishan will be the second wicketkeeper in the side. Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel have found a place in the squad.