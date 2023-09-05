India Squad For World Cup 2023 Announced; Here Are The Names Of The 15 Players
Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma announced the Indian squad at a press conference in Kandy.
The BCCI on Tuesday announced the 15-man Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.
Skipper Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will lead the batting department.
Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will handle the pace department along with all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur.
The spin unit will be led by left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
Ishan Kishan will be the second wicketkeeper in the side. Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel have found a place in the squad.
Indian Squad For World Cup 2023
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav
The Indian team is currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023.
PTI reported that chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar had reached Pallekele on Saturday and he held discussions with captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid post India's match against Pakistan, which was abandoned due to rain.
Asia Cup 2023: India Defeats Nepal By 10 Wickets
Unfazed by a bland bowling effort, India hit the top gear through Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who made polished unbeaten fifties, to post a 10-wicket win over Nepal that also ensured them an Asia Cup Super Four berth in Pallekele on Monday.
Amidst frequent rain interruptions, Nepal posted an impressive 230 after being asked to bat first.
India, required to score 145 from 23 overs as per DLS calculations, went past the line as Rohit (74 not out off 59 balls) and Gill (67 not out off 62 balls) gave power to their chase.
Hence, India finished their Group A engagements with three points, while Pakistan had already entered the Super Four having logged three points.
Nepal bowed out of the Asia Cup without any points.
ODI World Cup 2023
After the Asia Cup 2023, India will also play a three-match home series against Australia in the build-up to the ODI World Cup beginning on October 5.
The ICC ODI World Cup will be played in India across October and November and the hosts are aiming to bag another World Cup after winning it in 1983 and 2011.
India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
