India Outplay 228 Pakistan By Runs In Asia Cup

Pakistan were all out for 128 in 32 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the stand out bowler for India as he ended with a five wicket haul.

12 Sep 2023, 8:59 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
Virat Kohli (Source: Asian Cricket Council)

India crushed Pakistan by 228 runs in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Monday.

Virat Kohli (122) and KL Rahul (111) struck unbeaten centuries to steer India to a commanding 356 for two, the team's joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs.

Part time spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 52 runs in 5.4 overs and was the second most expensive bowler for Pakistan after Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/79 in 10 overs).

In response, Pakistan were all out for 128 in 32 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the stand out bowler for India as he ended with a five wicket haul.

Brief Scores

India 356 for 2 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 122 not out, K L Rahul 111 not out; S Khan 1/71). Pakistan 132 all out in 23 overs (Fakhar Zaman 27; Kuldeep Yadav 5/25).

