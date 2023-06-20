Lionel Messi's Argentina Football Team Will Not Visit India; Here's Why

The AIFF secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran told the news daily that it would have been possible to arrange the match if it had had the backing of a strong sponsor, but no such sponsor came forward. The decision to reject the match has been met with disappointment by some fans, who were eager to see Messi play in India. However, the AIFF said that it had to make the decision based on its financial constraints.

Argentina's plan was to play two friendlies in South Asia - one in India and one in Bangladesh. However, both plans did not materialise as both the countries could not raise the necessary funds at short notice. However, Argentina played two friendlies in June, one which was against Australia in Beijing on June 15 and second in Indonesia in Jakarta on June 19.