India Is Keen To Host The 2036 Olympics, Says PM Modi

India will spare no effort to host the 2036 Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while inaugurating the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee in Mumbai.

"This has been the dream of 140 crore Indians for years, as well as their aspiration," the PM said. India is ready to host the world's biggest sporting event given the country's rapidly growing economy and well-developed infrastructure, he said.

India is also interested in hosting the 2029 Youth Olympics, Modi said. "I am sure India will get constant support from the IOC."

"The executive board of the IOC has recommended including cricket in the Olympics," he said.

"Sports is not just a medium to win medals, but also a medium to win hearts," he said while reiterating the Olympics motto, "faster, higher, stronger together".

"Sports not only produce champions but also promote peace, progress and wellness. Hence, sport is a powerful medium to connect the whole world."

