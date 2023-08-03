Team India Hockey Schedule, Fixtures, Squad For Asian Champions Trophy 2023

The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023, a men's field hockey tournament which began in Chennai today on August 3 will conclude with final taking place on August 12, 2023.

The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is being hosted by Hockey India and is the seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy.

The previous edition which was held in 2021 was won by South Korea who defeated Japan 4-2 on penalties.

Apart from South Korea, India and Pakistan are the only teams who have won this trophy during their previous editions, with both teams winning the trophy 3 times each.

India is among the six teams which will be participating in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy.

These six teams will play in a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals. The winners of the two semi-finals will then play in the finals which will be held on Saturday, August 12 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, India.



Now let's take a look at Team India's fixtures, squad and more