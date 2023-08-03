Team India Hockey Schedule, Fixtures, Squad For Asian Champions Trophy 2023
India will begin their campaign against China on August 3, with the most crucial fixture against Pakistan being on August 9.
The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023, a men's field hockey tournament which began in Chennai today on August 3 will conclude with final taking place on August 12, 2023.
The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is being hosted by Hockey India and is the seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy.
The previous edition which was held in 2021 was won by South Korea who defeated Japan 4-2 on penalties.
Apart from South Korea, India and Pakistan are the only teams who have won this trophy during their previous editions, with both teams winning the trophy 3 times each.
India is among the six teams which will be participating in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy.
These six teams will play in a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals. The winners of the two semi-finals will then play in the finals which will be held on Saturday, August 12 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, India.
Now let's take a look at Team India's fixtures, squad and more
India Hockey Team's Fixtures For Asian Champions Trophy 2023
Team Hockey India will play a total of five group matches against China, Japan, Malaysia, Korea and Pakistan.
August 3, 2023
India vs China at 8.30 pm
August 4, 2023
India vs Japan at 8.30 pm
August 6, 2023
Malaysia vs India at 8.30 pm
August 7, 2023
Korea vs India at 8.30 pm
August 9, 2023
India vs Pakistan at 8.30 pm
India Hockey Team's Schedule For Asian Champions Trophy 2023
India Hockey Squad for Asian Champions Trophy 2023
Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh.
Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, S Karthi.
Head Coach: Craig Fulton
The teams are in, the players are ready and Chennai awaits to witness its first International Hockey match in 16th years.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 2, 2023
Dont miss out on the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.
ðï¸ 3rd August to 12th August 2023.
ðï¸ MRK Hockey Stadium, Chennai.
ðº Star Sports First,â¦ pic.twitter.com/wgDuwMY7ML
Where to watch the Asian Champions Trophy live
Fans can watch the Live telecast on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be made available on FanCode app.
Viewers from outside India can also watch the live action through the live-streaming platform Watch Hockey.