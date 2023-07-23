India A vs Pakistan A Final, 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live Streaming & How To Watch
The India-Pakistan rivalry will be reignited in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup on July 23. Read on to know more!
The India-Pakistan rivalry will be reignited once again when Pakistan A will take on India A in the finals of the fifth edition of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup on July 23.
The final will be held at the R. Premdasa stadium in Colombo.
India A side: Road to the Finals
India A team come into the finals with a hard-fought yet morale-boosting win against Bangladesh A side. Put into bat by Bangladesh, India were bundled out for a sub-par score of 211 in 49.1 overs. At one stage India were reduced to 137-7, but a captains knock of 66 runs off 85 balls by Yash Dull and handful of contributions by lower order batsmen ensured India crossed the 200-run mark.
In reply, Bangladesh started off strongly and looked well on course for a memorable victory. But a wonderful spell of bowling by Nishant Sidhu and Manav Suthar saw India stage a strong comeback and register a 51-run victory to reach the finals.
Pakistan A side: Road to the Finals
On the other hand, Pakistan had a far more comfortable win against Sri Lanka A side. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Pakistan put on a match-wining score of 322 in their allotted 50 overs. Healthy contributions by Omair Yousuf, Harris, and Mubasir Khan ensured that the Pakistan bowlers have a handy score to defend in the semi-finals.
In reply, the Sri Lankan side did put on a fight with both Avishka Fernando and Sahan Arachchige scoring 97 runs each; but Sri Lanka eventually fell short by 60 runs.
India A vs Pakistan A: Head To Head Record
Lets have a look at the H2H record of India vs Pakistan in the last four editions as well as the on-going edition of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup format.
Matches played: 5
India won: 4
Pakistan won: 1
The finals will be the second time in the tournament that both these teams will face each other.
The previous match saw India beat Pakistan by a comfortable margin of 8 wickets. After winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan put on a paltry score of 205 in 48 overs, which saw Rajvardhan Hangargekar bag a fifer in his quota of 8 overs.
In reply, India made a mockery of the target and chased down the score in just 36.4 overs at the loss of just 2 wickets. Sai Sudarshan went on to score a century and remained unbeaten with a score of 104 runs.
The previous edition of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup which took place in 2019, saw Pakistan U23 side get the better of the India U23 side in the first semi-final of the tournament. In a tightly fought match, Pakistan won the match by just 3 runs, and eventually went on to become the Champions of the tournament.
In the 2018 edition of the tournament, both these teams once again came face-to-face in the semi-finals which then saw India U23 side get the better of the Pakistan U23 side after wining the game by 7 wickets. Sadly, India lost out to the Sri Lanka U23 side in the finals of the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.
The 2013 ACC Emerging Teams Cup which was the first edition of this tournament saw both India and Pakistan pitted against each other in the same group.
These teams played each other twice in this edition.
First - in their Group A clash on August 18, where India came out victorious and won the match by 3 wickets.
Second - When both teams qualified for the finals, which then saw India thrash Pakistan by 9 wickets and stake their claim of Asia's supremest in the inaugural edition of the tournament.
India A vs Pakistan A Final: Date and Time
The finals of the ACC Mens Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan will take place on Sunday, July 23 at 2 PM IST at R.Premadasa stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India A vs Pakistan A Final: How to watch on TV?
Fans can watch the live broadcast of India vs Pakistan match on Star Sports network.
India A vs Pakistan A Final: How to watch online?
Fans can live stream the India vs Pakistan match on Fancode app and website.
Viewers outside India (Oman, Nepal, Afghanistan, Pakistan and UAE) can live stream the final on the official YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council.