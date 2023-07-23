India A vs Pakistan A Final, 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup Live Streaming & How To Watch

Lets have a look at the H2H record of India vs Pakistan in the last four editions as well as the on-going edition of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup format.

Matches played: 5

India won: 4

Pakistan won: 1

The finals will be the second time in the tournament that both these teams will face each other.

The previous match saw India beat Pakistan by a comfortable margin of 8 wickets. After winning the toss and batting first, Pakistan put on a paltry score of 205 in 48 overs, which saw Rajvardhan Hangargekar bag a fifer in his quota of 8 overs.

In reply, India made a mockery of the target and chased down the score in just 36.4 overs at the loss of just 2 wickets. Sai Sudarshan went on to score a century and remained unbeaten with a score of 104 runs.

The previous edition of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup which took place in 2019, saw Pakistan U23 side get the better of the India U23 side in the first semi-final of the tournament. In a tightly fought match, Pakistan won the match by just 3 runs, and eventually went on to become the Champions of the tournament.

In the 2018 edition of the tournament, both these teams once again came face-to-face in the semi-finals which then saw India U23 side get the better of the Pakistan U23 side after wining the game by 7 wickets. Sadly, India lost out to the Sri Lanka U23 side in the finals of the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

The 2013 ACC Emerging Teams Cup which was the first edition of this tournament saw both India and Pakistan pitted against each other in the same group.

These teams played each other twice in this edition.

First - in their Group A clash on August 18, where India came out victorious and won the match by 3 wickets.

Second - When both teams qualified for the finals, which then saw India thrash Pakistan by 9 wickets and stake their claim of Asia's supremest in the inaugural edition of the tournament.