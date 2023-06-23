IND vs WI 2023: BCCI Announces Team India’s Squads For West Indies Tests and ODI Series; Pujara Dropped

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday announced Team India's squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

The Indian team is scheduled to play two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies from next month onwards. The squad for the T20Is will be announced later.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team in both Tests and ODIs. Cheteshwar Pujara who was last seen in the World Test Championship Final against Australia has been dropped from the Test team. Ajinkya Rahane, who made the comeback into the Test team has been named the vice-captain.