BQPrimeSportsIND vs WI 2023: BCCI Announces Team India’s Squads For West Indies Tests and ODI Series; Pujara Dropped
IND vs WI 2023: BCCI Announces Team India's Squads For West Indies Tests and ODI Series; Pujara Dropped

The Indian team is scheduled to play two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies from next month onwards.

23 Jun 2023, 3:11 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Twitter/@BCCI</p></div>
Source: Twitter/@BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday announced Team India's squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

The Indian team is scheduled to play two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies from next month onwards. The squad for the T20Is will be announced later.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team in both Tests and ODIs. Cheteshwar Pujara who was last seen in the World Test Championship Final against Australia has been dropped from the Test team. Ajinkya Rahane, who made the comeback into the Test team has been named the vice-captain.

India's Test Squad For West Indies 2023

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

India’s ODI Squad For West Indies 2023

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

India Tour Of West Indies, 2023

  • 1st Test - July 12 to July 16

  • 2nd Test - July 20 to July 24

  • 1st ODI - July 27

  • 2nd ODI - July 29

  • 3rd ODI - August 1

  • 1st T20I - August 3

  • 2nd T20I - August 6

  • 3rd T20I - August 8

  • 4th T20I - August 12

  • 5th T20I - August 13

