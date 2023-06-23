IND vs WI 2023: BCCI Announces Team India’s Squads For West Indies Tests and ODI Series; Pujara Dropped
The Indian team is scheduled to play two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies from next month onwards.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday announced Team India's squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies.
The Indian team is scheduled to play two Test matches, three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies from next month onwards. The squad for the T20Is will be announced later.
Rohit Sharma will lead the team in both Tests and ODIs. Cheteshwar Pujara who was last seen in the World Test Championship Final against Australia has been dropped from the Test team. Ajinkya Rahane, who made the comeback into the Test team has been named the vice-captain.
India's Test Squad For West Indies 2023
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
India’s ODI Squad For West Indies 2023
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
India Tour Of West Indies, 2023
1st Test - July 12 to July 16
2nd Test - July 20 to July 24
1st ODI - July 27
2nd ODI - July 29
3rd ODI - August 1
1st T20I - August 3
2nd T20I - August 6
3rd T20I - August 8
4th T20I - August 12
5th T20I - August 13
ð¨ NEWS ð¨— BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2023
2ï¸â£ Tests
3ï¸â£ ODIs
5ï¸â£ T20Is
Here's the schedule of India's Tour of West Indies ð½#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/U7qwSBzg84