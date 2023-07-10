IND vs WI 2023: Date, Time, Full Schedule, Squads, Broadcast And Live Streaming Details
The tour will begin with the Indian team playing two Test matches followed by three ODIs and five T20Is.
The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma will be back in action this month as they take on the West Indies in the Caribbean islands.
The tour will begin with the Indian team playing two Test matches followed by three ODIs and five T20Is. The team played an intra-squad practice game in Barbados before leaving for Dominica.
The only major change in the Indian Test squad from the one that lost the World Test Championship Final to Australia last month will be the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara. Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to play his debut Test match in place of Pujara, who was dropped because of his poor form lately.
For the T20Is, Hardik Pandya will lead a young Team India. Hyderabad's Tilak Varma earned his maiden call up to the T20 side while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been picked. Pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have made their comeback to the national squad.
Here is all you need to know about India's tour to the West Indies.
IND vs WI 2023: Date And Time
Team India's tour to the West Indies will start from July 12 with the first Test match at Dominica. The ODI will be played from July 27 to August 1 while the T20I series will begin on August 3. The matches will start post 7 PM IST.
IND vs WI: Full Schedule And Fixtures
India vs West Indies: Broadcast Channel
All matches of Team India's tour to West Indies will be telecast live on DD Sports.
India vs West Indies: Live Streaming
All the India vs West Indies matches will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema and the Fancode.
Indian Test Squad vs West Indies
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
Team India's ODI Squad
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
India’s T20I Squad For West Indies Series
Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
West Indies Test Squad vs India
Last week, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men’s Selection Panel announced the squad for the first match of the Test Series against India.
The Panel named 13 squad members and two traveling reserve players for the match.
Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
Travelling Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.