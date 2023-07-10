IND vs WI 2023: Date, Time, Full Schedule, Squads, Broadcast And Live Streaming Details

The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma will be back in action this month as they take on the West Indies in the Caribbean islands.

The tour will begin with the Indian team playing two Test matches followed by three ODIs and five T20Is. The team played an intra-squad practice game in Barbados before leaving for Dominica.

The only major change in the Indian Test squad from the one that lost the World Test Championship Final to Australia last month will be the absence of Cheteshwar Pujara. Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to play his debut Test match in place of Pujara, who was dropped because of his poor form lately.

For the T20Is, Hardik Pandya will lead a young Team India. Hyderabad's Tilak Varma earned his maiden call up to the T20 side while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been picked. Pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi have made their comeback to the national squad.

Here is all you need to know about India's tour to the West Indies.