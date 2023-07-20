[WATCH] Rahul Dravid On IND Vs PAK 'I Dont Believe In Counting My Chickens Too Much'
Asia Cup 2023 will begin on August 30 and end on September 17. BCCI president Jay Shah had announced the schedule on Wednesday.
The schedule of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 was announced by ACC President Jay Shah on Wednesday.
As soon as the schedule was out, all eyes were on India vs Pakistan match which will be played on September 2, 2023, at Kandy in Sri Lanka.
The last time India played Pakistan in an ODI match was four years ago on June 16, 2019 in the ICC Cricket World Cup, when India won the match by 89 runs.
The last meeting between these two arch-rivals happened in Oct 2022 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where once again India came out victorious and won the match by 4 wickets.
So naturally all excitement and build-up will be over this fixture when the Asia Cup 2023 begins on August 30.
Team India head coach Rahuld Dravid was also asked about his thoughts as soon as the schedule was declared. Read on to know what Dravid said.
Rahul Dravid On Asia Cup Schedule and India vs Pakistan Match-up
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid spoke at length about the Asia Cup as well as the probability of India facing Pakistan three times (considering both teams advance to the final).
Referring to the idiom 'don't count your chickens' - He stressed on the point that, yes there is the possibility of India playing Pakistan 3-times but he would like to take it one match at a time and focus on the other fixtures as well.
Rahuld Dravid also mentioned that qualifying for the Super 4's will be the first priority and the objective of the team would be to focus on individual fixtures and play good cricket.
Dravid did mention that it would be a fantastic opportunity to play Pakistan three times as it would mean that India will have reached the finals of the Asia Cup, he highlighted that the aim is to reach the finals and win that final no matter who the opponent is.
ð¥ With the #AsiaCup2023 fixtures announced, here's what #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid said ð½ pic.twitter.com/ycEWukD5zW— BCCI (@BCCI) July 19, 2023
Asia Cup 2023: Date, Teams, Groups And Tournament Format
The tournament will be held from August 30 to September 17 and will feature the following six teams
India
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
Nepal
The teams have been divided into two groups with
Group A featuring - India, Pakistan and Nepal
Group B featuring - Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh
A total of 13 ODI matches will be played in the tournament, with each team within the group playing a match against the remaining teams in the same group.
This will be followed by six Super 4 matches which will see the top two teams from each group qualify and play against each other in a round-robin format.
The top teams from the Super 4's will then compete against each other in the all-important Asia Cup 2023 finals.
Here is the full fixture list of Asia Cup 2023 and the details of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match which will take place on Sunday, September 2 at Kandy in Sri Lanka