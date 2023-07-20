[WATCH] Rahul Dravid On IND Vs PAK 'I Dont Believe In Counting My Chickens Too Much'

The schedule of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 was announced by ACC President Jay Shah on Wednesday.

As soon as the schedule was out, all eyes were on India vs Pakistan match which will be played on September 2, 2023, at Kandy in Sri Lanka.

The last time India played Pakistan in an ODI match was four years ago on June 16, 2019 in the ICC Cricket World Cup, when India won the match by 89 runs.

The last meeting between these two arch-rivals happened in Oct 2022 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where once again India came out victorious and won the match by 4 wickets.

So naturally all excitement and build-up will be over this fixture when the Asia Cup 2023 begins on August 30.

Team India head coach Rahuld Dravid was also asked about his thoughts as soon as the schedule was declared. Read on to know what Dravid said.