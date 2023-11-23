IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final Most Watched Event In Indian Television History: Jay Shah

BCCI President Jay Shah on Thursday said that a "staggering" 30 crore fans watched the Cricket World Cup 2023 final on TV in India making it the most watched event of any kind in Indian television history.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah said that peak TV concurrency also reached a historic high of 13 crore during the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final.

"We are again humbled by the love and passion Indian fans have for our sport. Thank you to all those who bleed blue," he wrote while tagging the official handles of ICC, BCCI and official World Cup 2023 broadcaster Star Sports.

Disney+ Hotstar also broke the peak concurrency record during the tournament with a massive 5.9 crore peak concurrent viewers tuning in to watch the finals.