IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 Final Most Watched Event In Indian Television History: Jay Shah
In a post on social media platform X, Shah said that peak TV concurrency also reached a historic high of 13 crore.
BCCI President Jay Shah on Thursday said that a "staggering" 30 crore fans watched the Cricket World Cup 2023 final on TV in India making it the most watched event of any kind in Indian television history.
In a post on social media platform X, Shah said that peak TV concurrency also reached a historic high of 13 crore during the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final.
"We are again humbled by the love and passion Indian fans have for our sport. Thank you to all those who bleed blue," he wrote while tagging the official handles of ICC, BCCI and official World Cup 2023 broadcaster Star Sports.
Disney+ Hotstar also broke the peak concurrency record during the tournament with a massive 5.9 crore peak concurrent viewers tuning in to watch the finals.
'30 Crore Fans Watched CWC 2023 Final On TV'
A staggering 30 Crore fans watched the @cricketworldcup 2023 Final on TV making it the most watched event of any kind in Indian television history. Peak TV Concurrency also reached a historic high of 13 Crore (peak digital concurrency was 5.9 Crore, also a world record).— Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 23, 2023
We areâ¦ pic.twitter.com/v5YCp0l04D
The recently concluded ODI World Cup was held in India from October 5 to November 19.
Entering the final after 10 wins on the trot, India were the overwhelming favourites in the summit showdown but Australia played a near-perfect game to emerge triumphant for a record-extending sixth title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
Australia bowled out India for a below-par 240 after skipper Pat Cummins opted to field first at the 1,30,000-capacity stadium. Having overcome an early wobble, the visitors completed the chase of 241 in 43 overs, the result plunging the home team's throng of supporters into deep mourning.
India vs Australia T20I Series 2023
A young Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav will face Australia in a five-match T20I series starting November 23. The young players will be on trial for next year's ICC T20 World Cup in June and July in the Americas (West Indies and USA).
Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma and not-so-young Mukesh Kumar have all made their international debuts in past few months but their first real Test will be against a very strong Australian T20 side which will have some of their World Cup heroes like opener Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and former skipper Steve Smith in its ranks.
Then there are IPL performers like Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Tim David to name a few and even the T20 side, without its premier pacers, bears a formidable look under Matthew Wade, who will be leading in the series.
India vs Australia T20I Series 2023: Date, Time, Venues, Schedule, Live Streaming, Squads And More
(With PTI inputs)