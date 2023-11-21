IND vs AUS T20I Series 2023: BCCI Announces India Squad For Upcoming Series Against Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced Team India's squad that will face Australia in the upcoming five-match T20I series beginning on November 23 at Visakhapatnam.

The national selectors have entrusted a set of next-gen stars under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav with the task of taming Australia.

After a draining campaign in the recent ODI World Cup 2023, India expectedly did not pick many senior players in the 15-member squad, with only Suryakumar, pacer Prasidh Krishna and wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan crossing over for the T20Is.

Middle-order battter Shreyas Iyer will join the team for the last two matches at Raipur and Bengaluru and he will take over the vice-captain’s role from Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Axar Patel has also found a place in the squad after he missed the World Cup 2023 with a left quadriceps injury. However, the left-arm spinner returned to competitive cricket last month for Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he played two matches against Punjab and Railways.

Former India batter VVS Laxman will be the head coach of the team for the series.