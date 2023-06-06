IND vs AUS, ICC WTC Final 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Predicted Playing XI
Here is all you need to know about the one-off Test match to be played between India and Australia.
India and Australia will lock horns in the second ICC World Test Championship Final.
In the WTC Cycle 2021 - 2023, Australia finished on top with a win percentage of 66.67 followed by India with 58.8.
This will be Team India's second successive WTC Final. In 2021, India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the inaugural final.
Ahead of the mega-clash, both India and Australia faced each other in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier in the year which Rohit Sharma led team won 2-1. The conditions in the United Kingdom will be very different as compared to the ones Team India faced at home.
Here are the important details about the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023:
India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023: Date
The ICC WTC Final between India and Australia will be played from June 7 to June 11.
IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: Time
The IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The broadcast will start an hour before the match.
WTC Final 2023: Venue
The one-off Test match will be played at The Oval in England.
WTC Final 2023 Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs AUS Live?
The Star Sports Network will broadcast the ICC WTC Final match live. Cricket fans can watch the match online on Disney+ Hotstar.
WTC Final 2023: Here's How The Oval Pitch Looks
Indian cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik shared pictures of the Oval pitch two days before the mega-clash. By looking at the pictures, it is expected that it will offer assistance to the fast bowlers with pace and bounce.
Two days to go for the #WTCFinal and this is how the pitch looks like ð— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 5, 2023
What is your playing XI gonna be? ð§ pic.twitter.com/wLyYHr4vcy
India's Predicted Playing XI For WTC Final 2023
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav
Australia's Predicted Playing XI For WTC Final 2023
David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland