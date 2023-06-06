IND vs AUS, ICC WTC Final 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Squads And Predicted Playing XI

India and Australia will lock horns in the second ICC World Test Championship Final.

In the WTC Cycle 2021 - 2023, Australia finished on top with a win percentage of 66.67 followed by India with 58.8.

This will be Team India's second successive WTC Final. In 2021, India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the inaugural final.

Ahead of the mega-clash, both India and Australia faced each other in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier in the year which Rohit Sharma led team won 2-1. The conditions in the United Kingdom will be very different as compared to the ones Team India faced at home.

Here are the important details about the India vs Australia, WTC Final 2023: