ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Scores 50th ODI Century; Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record

Kohli also broke Tendulkar's record of scoring the most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. The 'Master Blaster' scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition. Kohli has 711 runs now and is also the leading run scorer in the ongoing tournament.

Virat Kohli had equalled Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries during India's league match against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on November 5.

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both India and New Zealand decided to go with the same playing XI that they fielded in their last league match.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

(With PTI inputs)