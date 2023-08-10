ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Booking To Start From August 25; Check How To Book & Other Details
The much anticipated World Cup match between India and Pakistan will now be played on October 14, one day before the original slot, the ICC confirmed on Wednesday.
The ICC announced rescheduled fixtures of nine games of the tournament which will begin on October 5.
As per the latest update, Pakistan and England will have three of their games rescheduled (either date or time), while dates of India's two games have been altered.
Along with the revised schedule, ICC also announced the dates for the ticket sales.
ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Booking Details
The ODI World Cup 2023 tickets will go on sale from August 25. The ICC said that tickets for Team India's matches will go on sale in a phased manner.
The tickets for non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches will be sold from August 25 onwards.
From August 30, fans will be able to buy tickets for Team India’s warm-up matches in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.
On August 31, tickets for Team India's matches at Chennai (vs Australia), Delhi (vs Afghanistan) and Pune (vs Bangladesh) will be sold.
The tickets for India vs New Zealand, India vs England and India vs Sri Lanka matches will be available from September 1.
Ticket booking for Team India matches at Bengaluru (vs South Africa) and Kolkata (vs Netherlands) will begin.
The ticket booking for finals and semi finals will commence from September 15.
India v Pakistan World Cup Match Ticket Booking
The tickets for much awaited India vs Pakistan clash at Narendra Modi Stadium will go on sale from September 3 onwards.
Full Schedule For World Cup Tickets Sale
25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches
30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum
31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai
2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad
15 September – Semi Finals and Final
According to a report in The Indian Express, the tickets will be available on online ticket service provider BookMyShow.
ICC also advised fans to register their interest on their website.
"This will enable you to receive ticket news first and help secure a spot at the Cricket World Cup," ICC said.
The tournament opener between England and New Zealand will be played on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The same venue will also host the final on November 19. Team India will play their first match against Australia on Sunday, October 8 in Chennai.
Each team plays the other nine in a round robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.