ICC World Cup 2023 Ticket Booking To Start From August 25; Check How To Book & Other Details

The much anticipated World Cup match between India and Pakistan will now be played on October 14, one day before the original slot, the ICC confirmed on Wednesday.

The ICC announced rescheduled fixtures of nine games of the tournament which will begin on October 5.

As per the latest update, Pakistan and England will have three of their games rescheduled (either date or time), while dates of India's two games have been altered.

Along with the revised schedule, ICC also announced the dates for the ticket sales.