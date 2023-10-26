ICC World Cup 2023: Take A Look At Leading Run Scorers, Wicket Takers, Other Stats And Records

The ICC World Cup 2023 in India has reached its halfway mark with teams playing some spectacular cricket. While home team India is yet to be defeated in the tournament, South Africa and New Zealand have played brilliantly. All these three teams will most likely qualify for the semi-finals.

Australia, who defeated the Netherlands on Wednesday have won three consecutive matches after losing their first two games. They will compete with Pakistan and Afghanistan for the fourth spot in the semis as the chances of England and Sri Lanka qualifying are slim.

The tournament has also witnessed some spectacular individual performances. Australia's Glenn Maxwell broke the record for the fastest century in World Cup history and Adam Zampa became the leading wicket taker in the tournament so far.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's century against Afghanistan was his seventh in World Cup cricket, the most for any cricketer. South Africa's Quinton de Kock has the highest individual score (174) of the tournament so far and is also the leading run-scorer.

Earlier in the tournament, South Africa created history are they blasted the highest team score in a Men's ODI World Cup match. They scored 428/5 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Take a look at some of the Cricket World Cup 2023 stats and records: