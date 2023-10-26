ICC World Cup 2023: Take A Look At Leading Run Scorers, Wicket Takers, Other Stats And Records
Indian captain Rohit Sharma's century against Afghanistan was his seventh in World Cup cricket, the most for any cricketer.
The ICC World Cup 2023 in India has reached its halfway mark with teams playing some spectacular cricket. While home team India is yet to be defeated in the tournament, South Africa and New Zealand have played brilliantly. All these three teams will most likely qualify for the semi-finals.
Australia, who defeated the Netherlands on Wednesday have won three consecutive matches after losing their first two games. They will compete with Pakistan and Afghanistan for the fourth spot in the semis as the chances of England and Sri Lanka qualifying are slim.
The tournament has also witnessed some spectacular individual performances. Australia's Glenn Maxwell broke the record for the fastest century in World Cup history and Adam Zampa became the leading wicket taker in the tournament so far.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma's century against Afghanistan was his seventh in World Cup cricket, the most for any cricketer. South Africa's Quinton de Kock has the highest individual score (174) of the tournament so far and is also the leading run-scorer.
Earlier in the tournament, South Africa created history are they blasted the highest team score in a Men's ODI World Cup match. They scored 428/5 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Take a look at some of the Cricket World Cup 2023 stats and records:
Most Runs In Cricket World Cup 2023
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 407 runs in 5 innings
Virat Kohli (India) - 354 runs in 5 innings
Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 333 in 6 innings
David Warner (Australia) - 332 runs in 5 innings
Rohit Sharma (India) - 311 runs in 5 innings
Most Wickets In Cricket World Cup 2023
Adam Zampa (Australia) - 13 wickets
Mitch Santner (New Zealand) - 12 wickets
Marco Jansen (South Africa) - 12 wickets
Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) - 11 wickets
Gerald Coetzee (South Africa) - 11 wickets
World Cup 2023: Highest Score (Innings)
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 174 runs vs Bangladesh
David Warner (Australia) - 163 runs vs Pakistan
Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 152* vs England
Dawid Malan (England) - 140 vs Bangladesh
Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) - 131* vs Sri Lanka
Best Bowling Figures In World Cup 2023
Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) - 5/54 vs Australia
Mohammad Shami (India) - 5/54 vs New Zealand
Mitch Santner (New Zealand) - 5/59 vs Netherlands
Adam Zampa (Australia) - 4/8 vs Netherlands
Jasprit Bumrah (India) - 4/39 vs Afghanistan
Here are some of the other records that have been broken in this ODI World Cup 2023:
Most centuries in a single World Cup innings - South Africa's Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram scored centuries against Sri Lanka.
Best run chase - Pakistan chased down a target of 345 runs against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, making it the most successful run chase in ODI World Cup history.
Most sixes in international cricket: Rohit Sharma surpassed Chris Gayle's tally of 553 sixes to become the batter with the most number of sixes in international cricket. He achieved the feat during India's match against Afghanistan.