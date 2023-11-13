ICC World Cup 2023 Semi-Finals: Date, Time, Venues, Teams, Full Schedule And Live Streaming

The league stage of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 ended with hosts India defeating the Netherlands by 160 runs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

The focus will now shift to the knock-out stages of the showpiece event with the all-important final set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.

Rohit Sharma-led team India became the first team to qualify for the semis and they did it without being defeated in the league stage. In the first semi-final, the top team after the round robin will play the fourth team on the table, while the second and third-place finishers will meet in the other semi-final. Here is all you need to know: