ICC World Cup 2023 Semi-Finals: Date, Time, Venues, Teams, Full Schedule And Live Streaming
Here's all you need to know about the semi-finals of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 in India.
The league stage of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 ended with hosts India defeating the Netherlands by 160 runs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
The focus will now shift to the knock-out stages of the showpiece event with the all-important final set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19.
Rohit Sharma-led team India became the first team to qualify for the semis and they did it without being defeated in the league stage. In the first semi-final, the top team after the round robin will play the fourth team on the table, while the second and third-place finishers will meet in the other semi-final. Here is all you need to know:
ICC World Cup 2023, Semi-Finals: Date
The two semi-final matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played on Wednesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 16.
ICC World Cup 2023, Semi-Finals: Match Timings
Both the World Cup 2023 Semi-Final matches will start at 2 PM IST.
ICC World Cup 2023, Semi-Finals: Venues
The first Semi-Final match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai while the Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the second one.
ICC World Cup 2023, Semi-Finals: Teams
India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand are the four teams in the World Cup 2023 Semi-Finals.
ODI World Cup 2023 Semi Finals Full Schedule
Semi-Final 1: India vs New Zealand, November 15, Mumbai
Semi-Final 2: South Africa vs Australia, November 16, Kolkata
Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Final: Live Streaming
Star Sports Network will live telecast the World Cup 2023 Semi-Final matches in India while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the matches on its app and website.
World Cup 2023, Semi-Final 1: IND vs NZ
India head coach Rahul Dravid has no hesitation in admitting that his side's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday would be a high-pressure game and there are simply no guarantees even after a near flawless performance in the nine league games.
"I would be in-authentic if I say that there will be no pressure of semi-final. You have no guarantees to win any game of cricket. What you can do is prepare the best you can and we've been doing that," Dravid told Star Sports after India's 160-run win over the Netherlands.
"When it's going well it looks good. One loss and everyone says you don't know anything," Dravid replied cheekily when told about how the broadcasters were analysing his performance in the league games.
(With PTI inputs)