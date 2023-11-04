BQPrimeSportsICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Field Against New Zealand
ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Win Toss, Opt To Field Against New Zealand

New Zealand made three changes with fit-again Kane Williamson returning to captaincy duties. He replaced Will Young while Ish Sodhi came in for Matt Henry, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

04 Nov 2023, 11:17 AM IST
Source: ICC X account

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field against New Zealand in a World Cup match here on Saturday.

Pakistan made one change, bringing Hasan Ali in place of Usama Mir.

The other change in New Zealand's playing eleven is Mark Chapman, who replaced Jimmy Neesham.

Teams: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

