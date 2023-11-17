ICC World Cup 2023 Most Run Scorers, Wicket Takers, Other Stats And Records Ahead Of Final Match

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 hosts India will face five time tournament champions Australia in the final of the showpiece event on Sunday.

In the first semi-final against New Zealand, Virat Kohli made the big stage his own and added more lustre to his larger than life persona with a historic 50th ODI century that extended India's bullish World Cup run to the title clash even as Kiwis threatened to spoil the home team's party with a lion-hearted fight, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The semifinal tilted heavily in India's favour after Rohit Sharma's team put on board a massive 397 for four, bulldozing the Kiwi attack but before the hosts romped home by 70 runs for an unprecedented 10th win in a row, New Zealand did cause considerable anxiety in home team's camp.

In the second semi-final on Thursday, Australia excelled on the big stage yet again as they pulled off a scrappy three-wicket win to shatter South African dreams and reach their eighth ODI World Cup final.

On a testing turner, David Miller absorbed extreme pressure on way to a rearguard 101 and take South Africa to a fighting 212 after losing their first four wickets for 24 runs in the second semifinal. It was a below par total but the Proteas did a make a match out of it with a spirited bowling effort before Australia, as they often do, held their nerve to close out the game in 47.2 overs, setting up a mouthwatering showdown against fierce rivals India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Virat Kohli, who ended the league stage of the tournament as the highest run scorer remains on top after the semi-finals as well. Kohli has scored 711 runs in 10 innings at an incredible average of 101.57. He is likely to end up as the leading run scorer in the tournament.

Quinton de Kock, who was dismissed for just 3 runs against Australia ended the tournament with 594 runs in 10 innings. The South African wicket-keeper batter has also retired from the ODI format.

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell are placed third and fourth on the list of highest run scorers in the ODI World Cup 2023 with 578 and 552 runs respectively. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is fifth on the list with 550 runs in 10 innings. With a strike rate of 124.15, Sharma has provided a quick start to the Indian innings in most of the matches.

In the bowling department, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is on top of the list with 23 wickets. Shami, who has just played six matches in the tournament has taken 3 five-wicket hauls, which includes tournament best figures of 7/57 against New Zealand in the semi-final.

Australia's Adam Zampa went wicketless in the second semi-final vs South Africa and is the second highest wicket taker in the World Cup with 22 wickets in 10 innings. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka with 21 wickets, South Africa's Gerald Coetzee with 20 wickets and Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi with 18 wickets.

Take a look at some of the Cricket World Cup 2023 stats and records: