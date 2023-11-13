ICC World Cup 2023 Most Run Scorers, Wicket Takers, Other Stats And Records After League Stage
After his innings of 51 runs in 50 deliveries, Virat Kohli has scored 594 runs in nine innings at an average of 99.
India defeated the Netherlands in the last match of the ICC World Cup 2023 group stage on Sunday. The Rohit-Sharma-led team defeated the Dutch by 160 runs and remained unbeaten in the showpiece. India will move to Mumbai for the high-stakes semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday.
Virat Kohli scored another half-century in the tournament on Sunday and surpassed Quinton de Kock's tally of 591 runs to become the leading run scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023. After his innings of 51 runs in 50 deliveries, Virat Kohli has scored 594 runs in nine innings at an average of 99.00.
de Kock, who is set to retire from the ODIs post the World Cup has hit four centuries in the tournament so far and is level with Kumar Sangakkara who achieved the feat in the 2015 edition. So far, only three batters have scored four or more centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit Sharma scored five centuries in the 2019 World Cup.
New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is third in the list of highest run scorers in World Cup 2023 with 565 runs in nine innings. Rohit Sharma is fourth on the list with 503 runs in nine innings while David Warner with 499 runs in nine innings is placed fifth.
In the bowling department, Adam Zampa took 2 wickets against Bangladesh on Saturday to extend his wicket tally to 22. He is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament followed by Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka with 21 wickets.
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi finished the tournament with 18 wickets and is currently third in the list of highest wicket takers in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. South African pacers Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen are placed fourth and fifth in the list with 18 and 17 wickets each.
India's Jasprit Bumrah is sixth in the list with 17 wickets followed by Mohammed Shami with 16 wickets.
Take a look at some of the Cricket World Cup 2023 stats and records:
Most Runs In Cricket World Cup 2023
Virat Kohli (India) - 594 runs in 9 innings
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 591 runs in 9 innings
Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand) - 565 runs in 9 innings
Rohit Sharma (India) - 503 runs in 9 innings
David Warner (Australia) - 499 runs in 9 innings
Most Wickets In Cricket World Cup 2023
Adam Zampa (Australia) - 22 wickets
Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka) - 21 wickets
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan) - 18 wickets
Gerald Coatzee (South Africa) - 18 wickets
Marco Jansen (South Africa) - 17 wickets
World Cup 2023: Highest Score (Innings)
Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 201* vs Afghanistan
Mitch Marsh (Australia) - 177* vs Bangladesh
Quinton de Kock (South Africa) - 174 runs vs Bangladesh
David Warner (Australia) - 163 runs vs Pakistan
Devon Conway (New Zealand) - 152* vs England
Best Bowling Figures In World Cup 2023
Mohammad Shami (India) - 5/18 vs Sri Lanka
Ravindra Jadeja (India) - 5/33 vs South Africa
Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan) - 5/54 vs Australia
Mohammad Shami (India) - 5/54 vs New Zealand
Mitch Santner (New Zealand) - 5/59 vs Netherlands
Here are some of the other records that have been broken in this ODI World Cup 2023:
Most 350-plus scores in a single ODI World Cup: South Africa have become the first team to score four 350-plus scores in a single Cricket World Cup, after plundering runs against Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh and New Zealand. They have now passed the mark nine times in all Cricket World Cups, the equal-most in the tournament’s history along with Australia.
Fastest hundred in World Cup history: Australia's Glenn Maxwell broke the record for the fastest century in World Cup history. He smashed a 40-ball ton against Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 25.
Most centuries in World Cup cricket: Indian captain Rohit Sharma's century against Afghanistan was his seventh in World Cup cricket, the most for any cricketer.
Highest team score in World Cup match: Earlier in the tournament, South Africa created history as they blasted the highest team score in a Men's ODI World Cup match. They scored 428/5 against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Most sixes in international cricket: Rohit Sharma surpassed Chris Gayle's tally of 553 sixes to become the batter with the most number of sixes in international cricket. He achieved the feat during India's match against Afghanistan. India captain has hit 575 sixes so far.
Most wickets for India in World Cups: Mohammad Shami surpassed Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath's tally of 44 wickets to become the highest wicket taker for India in World Cups. Shami has now picked 47 wickets in just 16 World Cup matches.