ICC World Cup 2023 Most Run Scorers, Wicket Takers, Other Stats And Records After League Stage

India defeated the Netherlands in the last match of the ICC World Cup 2023 group stage on Sunday. The Rohit-Sharma-led team defeated the Dutch by 160 runs and remained unbeaten in the showpiece. India will move to Mumbai for the high-stakes semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli scored another half-century in the tournament on Sunday and surpassed Quinton de Kock's tally of 591 runs to become the leading run scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023. After his innings of 51 runs in 50 deliveries, Virat Kohli has scored 594 runs in nine innings at an average of 99.00.

de Kock, who is set to retire from the ODIs post the World Cup has hit four centuries in the tournament so far and is level with Kumar Sangakkara who achieved the feat in the 2015 edition. So far, only three batters have scored four or more centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. Rohit Sharma scored five centuries in the 2019 World Cup.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is third in the list of highest run scorers in World Cup 2023 with 565 runs in nine innings. Rohit Sharma is fourth on the list with 503 runs in nine innings while David Warner with 499 runs in nine innings is placed fifth.

In the bowling department, Adam Zampa took 2 wickets against Bangladesh on Saturday to extend his wicket tally to 22. He is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament followed by Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka with 21 wickets.

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi finished the tournament with 18 wickets and is currently third in the list of highest wicket takers in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. South African pacers Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen are placed fourth and fifth in the list with 18 and 17 wickets each.

India's Jasprit Bumrah is sixth in the list with 17 wickets followed by Mohammed Shami with 16 wickets.

Take a look at some of the Cricket World Cup 2023 stats and records: