ICC World Cup 2023: India v Pakistan, England vs Afghanistan Among Other Matches Rescheduled

BQPrimeSportsICC World Cup 2023: India v Pakistan, England vs Afghanistan Among Other Matches Rescheduled
The match which was originally scheduled to be played on October 15 will now be played a day earlier on October 14.

09 Aug 2023, 5:13 PM IST
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy. Source: Twitter/@ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that the much awaited India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup clash has been rescheduled to a different day.

The match which was originally scheduled to be played on October 15 will now be played a day earlier on October 14. The venue for the match remains the same - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The ICC said that the fixtures of eight other matches have also been changed.

List Of Rescheduled Fixtures For Cricket World Cup 2023

England vs Bangladesh - Tuesday, October 10

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Tuesday, October 10

Australia vs South Africa - Thursday, October 12

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Friday, October 13

India vs Pakistan - Saturday, October 14

England vs Afghanistan - Sunday, October 15

Australia vs Bangladesh - Saturday, November 11

England vs Pakistan - Saturday, November 11

India vs Netherlands - Sunday, November 12

New ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule 

Source: ICC

The ODI World Cup 2023 begins on Thursday, 5 October when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final will be played at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November.

