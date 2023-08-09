ICC World Cup 2023: India v Pakistan, England vs Afghanistan Among Other Matches Rescheduled
The match which was originally scheduled to be played on October 15 will now be played a day earlier on October 14.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that the much awaited India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup clash has been rescheduled to a different day.
The match which was originally scheduled to be played on October 15 will now be played a day earlier on October 14. The venue for the match remains the same - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The ICC said that the fixtures of eight other matches have also been changed.
List Of Rescheduled Fixtures For Cricket World Cup 2023
England vs Bangladesh - Tuesday, October 10
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Tuesday, October 10
Australia vs South Africa - Thursday, October 12
New Zealand vs Bangladesh - Friday, October 13
India vs Pakistan - Saturday, October 14
England vs Afghanistan - Sunday, October 15
Australia vs Bangladesh - Saturday, November 11
England vs Pakistan - Saturday, November 11
India vs Netherlands - Sunday, November 12
New ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule
Source: ICC
The ODI World Cup 2023 begins on Thursday, 5 October when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final will be played at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November.