ICC World Cup 2023: I Just Try And Bowl Stump To Stump: Shami On His World Cup Success

"The very first ball, if he (Shami) is sprinting in, (I wish) good luck to the batters. The seam presentation, the way the ball lands... What he has done in this World Cup is to consistently hit the right lengths," he said during an event in Chennai on Friday.

"Even in Mumbai, he was troubling the batsmen with his skills. Not many got the ball to move around, but he got to do it and got the outside edges," added Shastri.