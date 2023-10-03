ICC World Cup 2023: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Prize Money, Squads, Live Streaming And More
Here's all you need to know ahead of the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.
With less than 48 hours to go for the start of the highly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, here's all you need to know about the mega tournament.
A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 grounds in India, from Dharamsala in the north to as far south as Bangalore and Chennai.
ICC World Cup 2023: Dates And Time
The first match of the ODI World Cup 2023 will be played on Thursday, October 5 and the final will be played on Sunday, November 19. The day matches will start at 10:30 AM IST while the day-night matches will start at 2 PM IST.
ICC World Cup 2023: Full Schedule And Fixtures
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Teams And Format
The tournament will be played in the same format as Cricket World Cup 2019. The 10 teams - India, England, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Netherlands will play against each other once in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams going on to the semi-finals.
According to the ICC, the top team after the round robin will play the team finishing fourth on the table, while the second and third-place finishers will meet in the other semi-final.
World Cup 2023: Points Required To Reach Semi Finals
Seven wins from 9 matches for a team will surely guarantee them a place in the semi-finals. If teams are level on points, total wins is the next tie-breaker, with net run rate the next factor to consider when differentiating teams.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Venues
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MCA International Stadium, Pune
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Reserve Days
The ICC has kept a reserve day for both the semi-final matches as well as the tournament final. "Should they need to be taken, matches on reserve days will take place a day after their originally-scheduled match date," ICC said.
ICC World Cup 2023: Prize Money
ICC has announced an overall USD 10 million (approximately Rs 83 crore) pot for the ODI World Cup 2023. The winner of the upcoming ODI World Cup will get a prize purse of USD 4 million (approximately Rs 33 crore) while the runners-up will get richer by USD 2 million (approximately 16 crore), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.
The two losing semi-finalists will get USD 800,000 (Rs 6.5 crore approximately) each. To know more, read the article below:
ODI World Cup 2023 Prize Money Revealed By ICC; Here's How The Amount Will Be Divided Among Teams
ICC World Cup 2023: Live Telecast And Live Streaming
The ODI World Cup 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. All the 48 matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
ODI World Cup 2023: Full Squads
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.
New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.
Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.
South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.
Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha.
Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne