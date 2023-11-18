ICC World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details
India will face Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India reached the ODI World Cup final by defeating New Zealand on Wednesday while Australia defeated South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
ICC World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Date, Time And Venue
The closing ceremony of the ODI World Cup 2023 will take place on Sunday, November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The event will start at 12:30 pm.
ICC World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Live Streaming
Star Sports Network channels will broadcast the closing ceremony live on TV while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the event on its app and website.
ICC World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: What To Expect?
The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will perform an air show ahead of the final match.
The Defence PRO for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthrall people for 15 minutes before the start of the IND vs AUS match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area.
Rehearsals of the air show will be held on Friday and Saturday, the PRO said in a statement on Thursday.
The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the IAF comprises of nine aircraft and it has performed numerous air shows across the country. The hallmark of its demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres and formation of various shapes in the sky.
As per reports, the team will be led by Flight Commandar and Deputy Team Leader Wing Commandar Sidesh Kartik. The flights will take off from Ahmedabad airport.
During the first innings drink break, Aditya Gadhvi, famous for the 'Gotilo' (Khalasi) song will perform, the BCCI said on Saturday.
Music composer Pritam along with his entourage of 500+ dancers will perform at the World Cup 2023 closing ceremony. Few of the songs that are expected to be performed live are - Dil Jashn Bole – ICC CWC 23 Anthem, Lehra Do, Deva Deva among others.
Pritam's performance will start during the innings break. Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi will also perform on Sunday.
A lights and laser show has also been planned during the second drinks break of the second innings. The duration for the show is said to be 90 seconds.
It doesn't get any bigger than this ðð— BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2023
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is filled with stellar performances and an experience of a lifetime ðï¸ð#CWC23
It was reported that the BCCI is also planning to felicitate all the World Cup winning captains at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, there is no official confirmation on this.
(With inputs from PTI)