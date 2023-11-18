ICC World Cup 2023 Closing Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will perform an air show ahead of the final match.

The Defence PRO for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthrall people for 15 minutes before the start of the IND vs AUS match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area.

Rehearsals of the air show will be held on Friday and Saturday, the PRO said in a statement on Thursday.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the IAF comprises of nine aircraft and it has performed numerous air shows across the country. The hallmark of its demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres and formation of various shapes in the sky.

As per reports, the team will be led by Flight Commandar and Deputy Team Leader Wing Commandar Sidesh Kartik. The flights will take off from Ahmedabad airport.