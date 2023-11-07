ICC World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Score 291/5 Against Australia Riding On Zadran's Historic Ton

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Afghanistan lost opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a 25-ball 21 but Zadran and Rahmat Shah stitched 83 runs for the second wicket to lay a good foundation before the latter was dismissed by Glenn Maxwell for a 44-ball 30 in the 25th over with the score reading 121.