ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Remains Undefeated In League Stage; Check Standings

KL Rahul's pillaging hundred, the fastest by an Indian in World Cup and Shreyas Iyer's doubts-allaying 128 lit up the Diwali day as India mowed down the Netherlands by 160 runs in Bengaluru on Sunday, registering their ninth consecutive victory in the showpiece.

It helped India finish their league engagements with 18 points and now they will move to Mumbai for the high-stakes semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday.

South Africa, who finished the league state with 14 points are second on the World Cup 2023 points table, followed by Australia. Both the teams will face each other in the second semi final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. After losing their first two matches, Australia bounced back to win seven consecutive matches.

New Zealand are fourth on the points table with 10 points. The Kiwis lost four matches on the trot after winning their first four matches.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are placed fifth and sixth on the World Cup 2023 points table with eight points each. Defending champions England defeated Netherlands and Pakistan in their final two matches to finish seventh after the league stage. With the victories, they also qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

Bangladesh finished the group stage with just four points and booked the final slot for the Champions Trophy due to their Net Run Rate. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands are the ninth and the tenth-placed teams in the points table with two wins each in nine games.