ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Fixtures Announced: Check Full Schedule Here
10 teams to compete in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier from 18 June – 9 July 2023
International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier which will begin next month.
A total of 10 teams will compete in the World Cup Qualifiers which will be held in Zimbabwe. The qualifiers will decide which two teams secure the final two spots at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India which will be held in October this year.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Groups
10 teams have been sorted in two groups, namely group A and group B for the World Cup qualifiers.
Group A
West Indies
Zimbabwe
Netherlands
Nepal
United States
Group B
Sri Lanka
Ireland
Scotland
Oman
United Arab Emirates
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Dates
The group matches for the World Cup qualifiers will begin from Sunday, 18 June, with the host nation Zimbabwe taking on Nepal at the Harare Sports Club. The group stage matches will end on Tuesday, 27 June with Ireland taking on UAE at Bulawayo Athletic Club.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Schedule
Each side will play the other teams in their group once with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage
Cricket World Cup Qualifier Super Six, Playoff And Final Schedule
In the Super Six, these top three teams in each group will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage. The finalists will both progress to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Venue
Queen’s Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club in Harare are the venues where these matches will be held.
Harare Sports Club will host the all-important final on July 9.