ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets: Sale Date & Time, Prices And Where To Book

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A day after the BCCI revealed the dates and the schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the ticket sales have now begun.

Day 1 of the ticket sales which started 6 pm onwards on August 24 was reserved for Mastercard holders. The match tickets on this day were for all non-India matches excluding warm-up games.



BCCI has segregated the ticket sales for all other users (non-MasterCard) in a phase-wise manner. The tickets will be sold in seven different phases and phase 1 ticket sales have now begun and tickets for non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches are now live.