ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets: Sale Date & Time, Prices And Where To Book
Ticket sales for non-India matches has began short while ago.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A day after the BCCI revealed the dates and the schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the ticket sales have now begun.
Day 1 of the ticket sales which started 6 pm onwards on August 24 was reserved for Mastercard holders. The match tickets on this day were for all non-India matches excluding warm-up games.
BCCI has segregated the ticket sales for all other users (non-MasterCard) in a phase-wise manner. The tickets will be sold in seven different phases and phase 1 ticket sales have now begun and tickets for non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches are now live.
Where to buy Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets
Fans can buy match tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at BookMyShow, the official ticketing website of the ODI event.
ICC Cricket World Cup Ticket Prices
The ticket price for the ICC Cricket World Cup matches starts from Rs 499 and then varies as per the match venues and teams participating in these round of matches.
For ease of use and understanding, BookMyShow has allowed fans to select matches as per team and venue before going ahead and booking the tickets for the required ODI matches.
source: bookmyshow.com
Here are the ticket prices as per the playing team.
Ticket prices for India matches: Yet to be announced.
Ticket prices for Afghanistan matches: Rs 499 onwards.
Ticket prices for Australia matches: Rs 499 onwards.
Ticket prices for Bangladesh matches: Rs 650 onwards.
Ticket prices for England matches: Rs 750 onwards.
Ticket prices for Netherlands matches: Rs 499 onwards.
Ticket prices for New Zealand matches: Rs 600 onwards.
Ticket prices for Pakistan matches: Rs 750 onwards.
Ticket prices for South Africa matches: Rs 499 onwards.
Ticket prices for Sri Lanka matches: Rs 499 onwards
Here are the ticket prices as per the match venue.
Ticket prices for matches at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: Rs 500 onwards.
Ticket prices for matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: Rs 750 onwards.
Ticket prices for matches at M. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Rs 2500 onwards.
Ticket prices for matches at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi: Rs 750 onwards.
Ticket prices for matches at HPCA Cricket Ground in Dharamshala: Rs 1000 onwards.
Ticket prices for matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Rs 650 onwards.
Ticket prices for matches at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad: Rs 600 onwards.
Ticket prices for matches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow: Rs 499 onwards.
Ticket prices for matches at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Rs 1000 onwards.
Ticket prices for matches at MCA International Stadium in Pune: Rs 1000 onwards.
When will tickets for India matches become available
The pre-sale of tickets for all India matches excluding warm-up games of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on August 29 from 6 pm onwards on August, this will be restricted for Mastercard users only.
For all other users, the ticket sales for India matches will begin in a phase-wise manner from August 30. The schedule for the same is as follows:
India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum: August 30 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune: August 31 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai: September 1 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata: September 2 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India match at Ahmedabad: September 3 from 8 PM IST onwards.
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which is taking place in India will begin from October 5 with the all-important final taking place on Sunday, November 19.
On August 23, ICC also released the warm-up games schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023. The warm-up fixtures will begin on September 29 and end on October 3, with each of the 10 teams playing two games each.