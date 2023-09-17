ICC CWC 2023: England Names Their Final 15-Man Squad For Cricket ODI World Cup

Cricket World Cup 2023: On Sunday, the England Cricket Board confirmed the squad of 15 for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India starting on October 5. England are the first out of the 10 teams who have confirmed their 15-player sqaud for the ODI World Cup.

The announcement comes after the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand which saw the 'Three Lions' win the series 3-1.

England have included Harry Brook into the 15-player World Cup squad at the expense of Jason Roy who was part of the 15-man provisional squad announced earlier. Although not confirmed, Roy's place already appeared in doubt after he failed to feature in any of the ODI matches during the series win over New Zealand due to back spasms.

England Men’s National Selector, Luke Wright, said: “We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup.

“We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team.

“The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad.”