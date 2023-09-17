ICC CWC 2023: England Names Their Final 15-Man Squad For Cricket ODI World Cup
The final 15-player squad sees one change from the earlier provisional squad announced by the England Cricket board.
Cricket World Cup 2023: On Sunday, the England Cricket Board confirmed the squad of 15 for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India starting on October 5. England are the first out of the 10 teams who have confirmed their 15-player sqaud for the ODI World Cup.
The announcement comes after the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand which saw the 'Three Lions' win the series 3-1.
England have included Harry Brook into the 15-player World Cup squad at the expense of Jason Roy who was part of the 15-man provisional squad announced earlier. Although not confirmed, Roy's place already appeared in doubt after he failed to feature in any of the ODI matches during the series win over New Zealand due to back spasms.
England Men’s National Selector, Luke Wright, said: “We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup.
“We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team.
“The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad.”
England ODI World Cup Squad
Here is the final 15-player squad of the England Cricket team for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
England 15-player squad for ODI Wolrd Cup 2023: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes
As of September 17, the following teams have declared their 15-player provisional squads for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
England (final squad confirmed)
India
South Africa
Australia
Netherlands
New Zealand
Afghanistan
The remaining three teams which are Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka still have around 11-odd days to announce their 15-player provisional squads. As per the rules set by ICC, all ten teams are required to announce their 15-player squads before September 28. Any replacements after this date will only be authorized post approval from the ICC board.