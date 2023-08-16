Want To Be The First Ones To Hear About The Sale Of ICC CWC 2023 Tickets? Then Follow These Steps
Cricket enthusiasts have the chance to pre-register for tickets.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will begin on October 5, 2023. The 16th edition of the world cup will be hosted by India and all of the matches will be hosted in different cities in the country.
Cricket enthusiasts have the chance to pre-register for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets. This ensures that fans get the latest updates on ticket sales before they officially go live on August 25.
ICC Cricket World Cup Tickets: Important Dates
Understanding the enormous demand, the ticket sales will be rolled out in stages to offer maximum fans an opportunity to witness the top cricketing talents:
August 25: Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches
August 30: India matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram
August 31: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
September 1: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai
September 2: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
September 3: India matches at Ahmedabad
September 15: Semi Finals and Final
Fans are urged to capitalise on the opportunity of staying fully informed by completing the registration process.
ICC Cricket World Cup Tickets: Steps to register
To be the first to hear when tickets are on sale, you have to fill in your personal information to ensure all the latest news and ticketing information is delivered straight to your inbox.
Here are the steps to follow to register:
Click on the official website of ICC cricket.
Enter your First Name, Email, Mobile, Date of Birth, Country of Residence.
Select city or multiple cities where you would you be interested in attending Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 games.
Select which team(s) would you be interested in purchasing tickets for.
There are other options if you want to be informed about further announcements from ICC on the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
I would like to be the FIRST to get information from the ICC, such as ticket releases, announcements, prize draws, exclusive competitions and other offers.
I would like to hear from the ICC's sponsors and partners.
I agree to be contacted by BookMyShow, the official ticketing provider for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 to receive ticketing information and promotional activity regarding ticket sales.