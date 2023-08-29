ICC Cricket World Cup Ticket Booking For India Matches Begins: Check Ticket Prices Here

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A day after the BCCI had revealed the dates and the schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the ticket sales began on August 24.

Day 1 of the ticket sales which started at 6 pm on August 24 was reserved for Mastercard holders. The match tickets on this day were for all non-India matches excluding warm-up games.

As per the details available on BookMyShow the tickets for the following non-India matches have already been sold out.

England vs South Africa

South Africa vs Bangladesh

Australia vs Afghanistan

South Africa vs Sri Lanka

England vs Afghanistan

Australia vs Pakistan

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

England vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan vs South Africa

Australia vs New Zealand

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

New Zealand vs Pakistan

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

England vs Pakistan

Match tickets for the remaining non-India matches are still available.



BCCI had segregated the ticket sales for all other users (non-MasterCard) in a phase-wise manner. The tickets will be sold in seven different phases.