ICC Cricket World Cup Ticket Booking For India Matches Begins: Check Ticket Prices Here
Ticket sales for India matches has began short while ago, although these are restricted to Mastercard users only.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A day after the BCCI had revealed the dates and the schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the ticket sales began on August 24.
Day 1 of the ticket sales which started at 6 pm on August 24 was reserved for Mastercard holders. The match tickets on this day were for all non-India matches excluding warm-up games.
As per the details available on BookMyShow the tickets for the following non-India matches have already been sold out.
England vs South Africa
South Africa vs Bangladesh
Australia vs Afghanistan
South Africa vs Sri Lanka
England vs Afghanistan
Australia vs Pakistan
Pakistan vs Afghanistan
England vs Sri Lanka
Pakistan vs South Africa
Australia vs New Zealand
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
New Zealand vs Pakistan
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
England vs Pakistan
Match tickets for the remaining non-India matches are still available.
BCCI had segregated the ticket sales for all other users (non-MasterCard) in a phase-wise manner. The tickets will be sold in seven different phases.
ICC World Cup 2023 India Match Tickets
The pre-sale of tickets for all India matches excluding warm-up games of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which was scheduled to begin on August 29 from 6 pm onwards has now begun, although this will be restricted for Mastercard users only.
Here are the ticket prices for the India matches of the ICC World Cup 2023.
India vs Pakistan match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: Ticket prices begin from Rs 2000.
India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Ticket prices begin from Rs 1500.
India vs Australia match at M. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Ticket prices begin from Rs 1500.
India vs Afghanistan match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi: Ticket prices begin from Rs 750.
India vs Bangladesh match at MCA International Stadium in Pune: Ticket prices begin from Rs 1200.
India vs New Zealand match at HPCA Cricket Ground in Dharamshala: Ticket prices begin from Rs 1500.
India vs England match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow: Ticket prices begin from Rs 1500.
India vs South Africa match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Ticket prices begin from Rs 900.
India vs Netherlands match at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru: Ticket prices begin from Rs 1000.
At the time of publishing this story, many fans came across a message displayed on their screen which read, "Due to high demand, you might be put into a queue"
Here's an example where a user tried to book tickets for India vs Pakistan match but was shown an estimated wait time of more than 3 hours.
For all other users, the ticket sales for India matches will begin in a phase-wise manner from August 30. The schedule for the same is as follows:
India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum: August 30 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune: August 31 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai: September 1 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata: September 2 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India match at Ahmedabad: September 3 from 8 PM IST onwards.
ICC World Cup 2023
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5 with the all-important final taking place on Sunday, November 19.
On August 23, ICC also released the warm-up games schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023. The warm-up fixtures will begin on September 29 and end on October 3, with each of the 10 teams playing two games each.