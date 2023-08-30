ICC CWC 2023: Ticket Booking For India Warm-Up Matches Begins; Check Ticket Prices And How To Book
The pre-sale of tickets for India matches exclusive to MasterCard users were sold out.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The pre-sale of tickets (which was reserved for MasterCard holders only) for all India matches excluding warm-up games of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 went on sale on Tuesday.
And as per the information available on the Bookmyshow website, the tickets reserved for MasterCard holders have now been sold out.
For all other users, the ticket sales for India matches will begin in a phase-wise manner from 8 pm onwards on Wednesday, August 30.
BCCI had segregated the ticket sales for all other users (non-MasterCard) in a phase-wise manner. The tickets will be sold in different phases as mentioned below.
India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum: August 30 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune: August 31 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai: September 1 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata: September 2 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India match at Ahmedabad: September 3 from 8 PM IST onwards.
For which India matches will the tickets be made available today?
Fans will be able to book tickets for India warm-up matches which will be played at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati and at the Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum. The ticket booking has now opened at 8 pm on Wednesday, August 30.
Here are the India warm-up matches for which ticket booking window opened at 8 pm
India vs England warm-up fixture on September 30
India vs Netherlands warm-up fixture on September 30
Here are the ticket prices for the India warm-up matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 which were revealed on the Bookmyshow website a while ago.
India vs England match at Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati: Ticket prices begin from Rs 200 and go up to Rs 700.
India vs Netherlands match at Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum: Ticket prices begin from Rs 300 and goes up to Rs 900.
How To Book Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets for India's Cricket World Cup 2023 matches.
Step 1) Visit ICC's official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup or directly visit the Bookmyshow website here https://in.bookmyshow.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup
Step 2) Click on the Guwahati or Trivandrum venue under 'Find matches by venue'.
Step 3) Select the match for which you want to purchase the World Cup tickets.
Step 4) Click on the 'Book' option available on the screen.
Step 5) A login prompt will appear through which you can log in.
Step 6) Select the required number of seats.
Step 7) Select the seating area for which you want to purchase tickets.
Step 8) Click on 'Book'.
Step 9) Add the pincode for the home delivery of tickets.
Step 10) Enter the required personal details.
Step 11) Click on Proceed to Pay and make the payment.
ICC World Cup 2023
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin from October 5 with the all-important final taking place on Sunday, November 19.
On August 23, ICC also released the warm-up games schedule for the ODI World Cup 2023. The warm-up fixtures will begin on September 29 and end on October 3, with each of the 10 teams playing two games each.