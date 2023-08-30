ICC CWC 2023: Ticket Booking For India Warm-Up Matches Begins; Check Ticket Prices And How To Book

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The pre-sale of tickets (which was reserved for MasterCard holders only) for all India matches excluding warm-up games of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 went on sale on Tuesday.

And as per the information available on the Bookmyshow website, the tickets reserved for MasterCard holders have now been sold out.

For all other users, the ticket sales for India matches will begin in a phase-wise manner from 8 pm onwards on Wednesday, August 30.

BCCI had segregated the ticket sales for all other users (non-MasterCard) in a phase-wise manner. The tickets will be sold in different phases as mentioned below.