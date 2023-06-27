ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Live: Fixtures And Schedule Announced!
BCCI & ICC together will reveal the complete timetable for the ICC CWC 2023 which will be held in India later this year.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Schedule Is OUT!
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule launch has begun and the schedule is already made available on the official website.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Schedule Launch Begins!
Here's how you can catch the live streaming of the ICC Cricket World Cup Schedule launch.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: How many times has the host nation won the Cricket World Cup?
The host nation has won the ICC Cricket World Cup four times.
India have achieved this feat previously in 2011. And before India it was the famous Sri Lankan side that won the Cricket World cup in 1996, this was a jointly hosted tournament between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Australia was the third nation to win the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015, the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup was jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
And the most recent one was the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup which was won by England on their home soil.
So India can become the first nation to script history if they do win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
ICC Cricket World Cup: 100 Days
Star sports tweeted about the event with the tag line - 'Ringing in a 100-day countdown to the biggest, grandest cricket tournament of the year!'
Going by this announcement, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is likely to commence on October 5, which will be 100 days from today.
ICC Cricket World Cup: Where is the Event being held?
The schedule would be launched live at an event which is being held at St. Regis in Mumbai. The event will begin at 12 PM.
St. Regis, Mumbai is ready for the announcement of the World Cup schedule. pic.twitter.com/Lj12YsXULR— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 27, 2023