ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Live: Fixtures And Schedule Announced!

The host nation has won the ICC Cricket World Cup four times.

India have achieved this feat previously in 2011. And before India it was the famous Sri Lankan side that won the Cricket World cup in 1996, this was a jointly hosted tournament between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Australia was the third nation to win the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015, the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup was jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

And the most recent one was the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup which was won by England on their home soil.

So India can become the first nation to script history if they do win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.